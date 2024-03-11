Country Artist SHAYLEN To Perform At Stagecoach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed powerhouse country artist SHAYLEN has announced that she is set to make her debut performance at STAGECOACH, California's country music festival, on Saturday, April 7. Performing on the festival's Toyota Music Den stage, Shaylen will bring the energetic set that she's become known for.

“I can't wait to finally perform at my dream festival,” Shaylen exclaims. “I promised myself I couldn't go until the day I performed and that day has finally come. I couldn't be more excited and grateful.”

In just two short years since Shaylen unveiled her debut country single, “What If I Don't,” under the Two Hats Music Group banner, she has experienced a meteoric rise, swiftly ascending to become one of the most prominent emerging female artists in the country music scene. This remarkable journey will reach new heights this year as she is set to grace the stage at the esteemed Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, performing alongside illustrious acts such as Jelly Roll and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, in addition to a lineup of other live performances.

Shaylen's most recent release “Been There Before” caught the attention of Jessica Nicholson at Billboard who raved, “The song's pop-country production gives off early Taylor Swift vibes at moments, but Shaylen delivers with strong, wisened confidence.”

Born outside of Nashville in Chattanooga, TN and raised in Dallas, TX, Shaylen is no stranger to the world of country music. Growing up with the voices of icons from Elvis to Ella Fitzgerald and Willie Nelson to Janis Joplin floating through her home, Shaylen has been influenced by all genres of music from the very beginning. Her roots in the south are where her country and gospel influences came from and are the core of who she is as an artist.

After spending 10 years in Los Angeles as a thriving pop artist with Republic Records, Garnering a strong fanbase and tens-of millions of streams, Shaylen found it was her time to come home. Recently profiled in Country Now as one of their “County Next” artists, Lexi Liby noted that “Shaylen has returned to her roots to embark on a soul-searching journey leading her back to one of her first loves: country music.”

Now with six acclaimed country singles released to date — “What If I Don't,” “Roots,” “Do It Right The First Time,” “Closest Thing To Closure,” “Cowboys Never Cry” and “Been There Before” — supported by over 300k fans across social media and a over 100 million streams to date, Shaylen has earned her keep in the country scene.

Photo Credit: Be Good Creators