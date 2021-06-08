Counting Crows Announce Long Form Video for 'Butter Miracle Suite One'

In collaboration with Fallout Entertainment, Counting Crows will premiere the long-form video for their latest record titled, Butter Miracle Suite One on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 5:00 PM UK.

Starring Clifton Collins Jr., (Westworld) Josefine Lindegaard, and Michael John Maclane, the video tells the story of a singer/songwriter struggling to find inspiration for his true life passion --- music and performing. Directed by Bill Fishman, the project is a visual representation of the prolific and profound story about life that Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz penned when writing their latest record, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE.

Following the premiere, YouTube Premium members can join Counting Crows lead singer Adam Duritz, actor Clifton Collins Jr., and director Bill Fishman for an exclusive live-streamed Q&A on YouTube's Afterparty.

You can watch the premiere HERE @ 5:00pm UK, Wednesday 9th June.