Cory Stewart Lures Listeners Into a 'Perfect World' with New Double Release Single

Hot off the heels of his critically acclaimed #9 charting iTunes album release in late January, Cory Stewart is back - and this time, he has his fans hearing double. Cory Stewart is excited to announce the release of 'Perfect World' on May 28, 2021, a new dance-pop single interpreted in two distinct ways, defined as the Red Pill Edition and the Blue Pill Edition.

'Perfect World' was conceptualized by Stewart and Slow Dance in mid 2020, after Stewart expressed his desire to "auto-tune the world" to his co-collaborators. The song quickly materialized in the hands of Jacob and Alex (of Slow Dance), with lyrics eventually being finessed by the pair and Stewart in followup Zoom sessions. The result is the hyperpop, slick and sexy Red Pill Edition, which takes no prisoners on its ascension to the world's soon-to-be-opened dance floors.

Soon after the creation of 'Perfect World', with lockdown time on his hands and a penchant for always wanting to do things differently, Cory sought out the help of UK-based producer and artist Edward Russell - whom he had met online after discovering Russell's New York Times celebrated Madonna-themed podcast, 'Inside The Groove'. Russell immediately took to the song, and created the nostalgia inducing, 80s-meets-00's Blue Pill Edition of 'Perfect World', which inspired Cory to market the single as a double release.

"I can't explain my utter delight in having the opportunity to work with both Slow Dance and (Edward) Russell on this track," says Stewart. "Perfect World is meant to be an escape from the dread and doom that we're facing day-to-day as we continue to fight this devastating pandemic, and I can only hope that our work will transport listeners for 4 minutes, to an alternate world, where they can dance, sing and party - if only for a short while."

Stewart released his debut album 'TOV' in January 2021 to critical acclaim, with press calling it "expertly-crafted", "ever-catchy" and a "no-skip, heavy-hitting pop album with a voice and direction unlike any other". Charting #9 on iTunes and celebrating over 500,000 stream counts to date, 'TOV' continues to be touted as one of the best indie-pop album releases of 2021.

Perfect World is now available for pre-order and pre-save will be available to stream on all online music platforms on May 28, 2021.