Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles Release New Song 'Rise'

Internationally renowned artist, producer and keyboard master Cory Henry and his band the Funk Apostles release their powerful and unifying song "Rise" today with proceeds from song going to support civil rights group, Color of Change. The track, which is being released on Culture Collective, features features lyrics focused on the issues of today with the band's signature blend of uplifting soul and gospel. "I wrote this song to help inspire people all over the world to come together and Rise to make it a better world. There is no time more than right now that this is needed," says Henry. "My hope is that this song lifts the spirits of everyone impacted by social injustice, the pandemic and all other challenges we face in the world today."

Listen to "Rise" below!

Following the cancelation of his worldwide tour, The Revival, which features Henry and Funk Apostles drummer TaRon Lockett, partnered with Los Angeles' Apogee Electronics Studio for a weekly livestream session, mixed by Bob Clearmountain, airing on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter every Sunday at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT. "With so much broken in the world I wanted to give people a Sunday musical destination to heal, connect and celebrate life through song," says Henry.

"Rise" is the first of a series of new singles Cory Henry will release this summer. His 2018 debut with the Funk Apostles, Art Of Love, was praised by the New York Times and Billboard and found the band performing an incredible Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music. Henry first came to prominence as a vital member of the multiple Grammy Award-winning instrumental jazz collective Snarky Puppy. As a vocalist, instrumentalist, producer, and writer, he has worked on records with Ty Dolla $ign, Robert Randolph, and Marcus Miller and has shared stages with Lauryn Hill, The Roots, Vulfpeck, and Jacob Collier. NPR's All Things Considered raved, "Henry can glide through just about any gospel song on the Hammond with the ease of someone taking the family car out for a Sunday drive."

