Cordae & Roddy Rich Share New Song & Video

The new single is out today.

Today, Cordae and Roddy Ricch, two of modern hip-hop's greatest players, come together for a new song. "Gifted" features a vocal appearance by Ant Clemons and arrives in honor of Cordae's birthday. The track follows his Grammy-nominated debut project The Lost Boy, which was named one of the best projects of 2019 by Billboard, Complex, Stereogum and more. The song also follows Roddy Ricch's debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 Chart and includes his #1 hit "The Box."

Cordae continues to make significant strides as an artist and as a man. A vocal defender of justice and equality, Cordae has been on the frontlines of Black Lives Matter protests and was arrested in Louisville alongside other community leaders who were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. He was also recently named as the face of the PUMA "Unity" campaign and performed at Lebron James' "Graduate Together 2020" initiative. As if that weren't enough, BET nominated him for their "Best New Artist" award of 2020, along with being featured in renowned publication such as Rolling Stone and XXL's "Believe The Hype."

Listen to "Gifted" below and stay tuned for more from Cordae coming soon.

2x Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae, off only his first ever album release and having just hit the music scene less than two years ago, recognizes, respects, and reveres the verbal potential for unity. Acrobatic raps, cinematic wordplay, and nimble rhymes cement the Maryland-raised MC as a consummate 21st century storyteller. This status would be affirmed by 200 million streams within a year and a place at the forefront of hip-hop's modern vanguard as a 2019 XXL "Freshman Class" cover star, among other accolades. He employs the full power of language on his full-length debut, The Lost Boy [Atlantic Records].

Born to a 16-year-old mother in Raleigh, NC, he wrote his first rhyme at just four-years-old. Settling in Maryland after spending his formative years in North Carolina at his grandma's trailer, he rapped on-command at school. At the age of 15, he began collecting, trading, and buying sneakers, saving up enough money to purchase a home studio. In 2018, a year after attending Towson University and waiting tables, he dropped out of college as his remix of Eminem's "My Name Is" and "Old ******" exploded virally. In the aftermath, Cordae's debut single "Kung Fu" popped off with 77 million Spotify streams in less than 12 months. Pegged "one of music's most promising rising stars" by The Wall Street Journal and touted on Complex's "The Best New Artists of 2018," he landed on "Artist to Watch" lists from Amazon Music, New York Times, Billboard, iHeart Radio, and VEVO DSCVR.

Along the way, he recorded what would become his conceptual opus The Lost Boy. He teased out the project with the cathedral-size raps "Have Mercy," amassing 25 million Spotify streams. After the single "Bad Idea" [feat. Chance the Rapper], he unleashed the follow-up "RNP" [feat. Anderson Paak] with production by J. Cole. Everything set the stage for a major mainstream breakthrough in 2019.

Listen to "Gifted" here:

