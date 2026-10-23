Copenhagen duo miaw release new EP CIAO

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The Copenhagen-based cross-pop duo miaw has released the EP 'Ciao' on October 23. The EP follows a string of singles released throughout 2026, the latest in collaboration with the UK-based label untitled recs.

Shaped by the digital sound of today and the spirit of their generation, 'Ciao' turns nostalgic longing into fierce energy. Like listening to club music run through a blender, miaw personalizes distorted kicks and synth arpeggiators by an imaginary production filled by unorthodox use of sampling, dreamy vocals and elastic guitar figures.

Throughout the EP, the duo stretches the perceptions of the song format, blending sampled, fragmented vocals, surreal electronics, warped drum sounds and guitars into tracks that are explosive yet extremely intimate. Songs like 'traffic Lights' and 'Sad Song' unfold as an intoxicating dream before your third eye, compelling you to dance until you drop. Sounds of videogames, off-tune flutes and broken glass swarm around the productions, creating an almost self-ironic stance to the melancholic core. This approach to field recordings along their signature use of a house-type kick as a sentimental statement in tracks like 'Sad Song' and 'Moving In', has almost become a trademark of miaw's sound. Warm and welcoming, miaw's universe is where post-digital spirituality and eclectic playfulness merge, and it's hard not to visualise the scenery the music invites you into. 'Ciao' is dreamy with a driving rave energy led by experimental production rich in harmony and emotion, never fully surrendering to any single genre.

Consisting of Liza Dries (NL) and Frederik Fog (DK), miaw have emerged from Copenhagen's alt-pop scene in an intersection of breakbeats, hyperpop, 1993-style shoegaze and glazed autotune vocals after two self-released singles 'Moving in' and 'Sad Song' earlier this year and a collaborative double-single release with untitled recs. The duo has quickly caught attention for both their recorded material by media outlets (i.e. BBC6, The Needle Drop, Nina Protocol, Line of Best Fit and Highclouds) as well as their live performances, playing numerous festivals and shows around Europe. This fall they will tour in the UK, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Sweden and Denmark with the help from promoters such as Primavera Sounds, Reeperbahn Festival and Crosstown Concerts.

The new EP consists of songs that have been written and produced in bedrooms and studios between Berlin, Groningen and Copenhagen. Being close friends that met in Cologne, the duo has been living in different countries between 2023-2025, where they have created music by visiting each other as well as sending files back and forth on their computers. Now the duo is primarily working out of Copenhagen.

Every second of the 16 minute long EP is covered with fresh ideas, excitement while swirling around the most sensitive feelings. The listener is taken on a digital dreamscape without rules, moving from intense uptempo energy into groovy waters, yet soft and reflecting. As the beauty of a collage-like melancholy shines through the holes in the punctured rhythms, the duo hopes listeners feel exposed to the world, have fun, get hurt.

Tracklist

01 moving in

02 make a waterfall

03 traffic lights

04 wonderland

05 sad song

Tour Dates

12.09 Impact Festival (DK)

15.09 8MM, Berlin (DE)

16.09 Schtreik, Leipzig (DE)

17.09 Reeperbahn, Hamburg (DE)

02.10 Club Rising, Bornholm (DK)

10.10 Kiezkultur, Hannover (DE)

30.10 Loppen, Copenhagen (DK)

31.10 Phono, Aarhus (DK)

03.11 Next Door Records Two, London (UK)

04.11 Cellar Door @ Strange Brew, Bristol (UK)

12.11 Hedo, Cologne (DE)

13.11 Maus Hábitos, Porto (PT)

14.11 Casa Capitaõ, Lisbon (PT)

15.11 Torgal, Ourense (ES)

17.11 Wurlitzer, Madrid (ES)

18.11 Laut, Barcelona (ES)

21.11 TBC, Milan (IT)

27.11 Viva Sounds, Gothenburg (SE)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 16 Hrs 19 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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