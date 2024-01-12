Conner Smith Shares His Love Story With 'Meanwhile In Carolina'

As rising singer/songwriter CONNER SMITH readies the January 26 release of his long-anticipated full-length debut SMOKY MOUNTAINS (The Valory Music Co.), he's offering fans a final preview today with standout track “Meanwhile In Carolina.”

A masterstroke of intertwined Country storytelling, “Meanwhile In Carolina” connects the dots of two hearts destined for each other, who just don't know it yet. Penned by Smith alongside Blake Pendergrass, the sweethearts ballad feels like leafing through a sonic photo album and reveals the genesis of Smith's real life romance with fiancé Leah Thompson – one expertly-laid lyrical breadcrumb at a time.

“Meanwhile in Carolina' shows the heart of my debut album and is one of my favorite songs I've ever written,” Smith shares. “You always imagine that person, you always think about 'em, wonder where they are, wonder what they're doing. I was so proud of this song after we wrote it, because I knew it was one that mattered – it was a song that meant something.”

Just 23 years old and already a seasoned veteran of Nashville's elite songwriting community, Conner Smith has emerged as one of Country's most hotly-anticipated new artists – one knows the past can still inspire the present, and good things come to those who wait. Moving Country forward while remembering its all-natural roots, SMOKY MOUNTAINS is meant to stand the test of time.

Featuring GOLD-certified “Take It Slow,” viral hit “I Hate Alabama,” Top-15-and-climbing single “Creek Will Rise” and forthcoming duet with Hailey Whitters on “Roulette On The Heart,” Smith's deeply personal 12-song project is one of classic style and contemporary spirit, and a reflection of the artist himself.

“It very much took 23 years to make these 12 songs,” Smith says. “I felt like I found my own lane I was able to drive down, and I'm really proud of what it has become. There's not a wasted second on the record – every song matters. And I think it really shows all the different things that make me ‘me' – as a songwriter, a vocalist and as a performer.”

CREEK WILL RISE TOUR DATES

January 12 | Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe's^

January 13 | Greenville, SC – Bling Horse Saloon^

January 18 | Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club^

January 19 | Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE^

January 20 | Medina, OH – Thirsty Cowboy^

January 25 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre^

January 26 | Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville^

January 27 | Tuscaloosa, AL – Druid City Music Hall^

February 13 | Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

February 22 | Omaha, NE – Barnato#

February 23 | West Peoria, IL – Crusens Farmington Road#

February 24 | Bloomington, IN – Bluebird#

March 15 | North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

^ Lauren Watkins

# Eli Winders

Photo Credit: Luke Hutcherson