Cones Launch Interactive VR App & Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

Los Angeles-based Cones - a.k.a brothers Jonathan and Michael Rosen - released their long-awaited debut album Pictures of Pictures end of 2019 on Dangerbird, and today they share an innovative new way to experience the record. Bob's World is an interactive, 360-degree VR app that explores the many layers of Pictures of Pictures. Michael created, designed and coded the app himself, and it features animations by Jonathan (who is known for his animated videos for Toro Y Moi, Eleanor Friedberger, Delicate Steve, and more). Users can interact with the sounds and visuals of the album by moving their phones, or using touch to swipe. Objects in the environment are clickable for exploration, there are games to be played, videos to watch, and headphones are recommended for the immersive 3D audio effects. Bob's Room is available now as an app for iOS and Android. The VR mode is compatible with Google Cardboard and Daydream Devices. Learn more HERE and watch a YouTube demo for the app HERE.

Cones will be touring the West Coast in the coming weeks, and their first shows of 2020 are not to be missed. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

Cones Tour Dates:

2/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Starline Social Club (Noisepop Festival)

3/01 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/02 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Back Bar

3/07 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

Photo Credit: Tyler Williams Parker





