Condola 'Dola' Rashad Releases a New Song 'Blue'

Condola 'Dola' Rashad releases a new single and music video Blue, available today. The track is the first offering from Dola's solo debut EP, SPACE DAUGHTER, a visual project that she conceived, produced and co-directed. SPACE DAUGHTER is a vivacious ode to the Divine Feminine.

Listen to "Blue" and watch the music video below!

The track Blue is co-produced by Dola and Lord Quest and co-written by Dola and singer-songwriter Alex Saad, both of whom are Red Bull artists. Dola co-directed the music video with longtime friend Maud Arnold. The song is about yearning to be in the presence of a loved one, and only being able to do so through a dream.

In an effort to assist in providing care to those who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Dola will donate 100% of her personal proceeds earned from Blue to benefit Food Bank for New York City and their ongoing efforts towards combatting hunger.

"I've been working on this project for almost two years," says Dola. "While I'm not physically able to be in the presence of my friends and family at this time, this offering is the next closest thing to being near them. All of my love goes into my music - sharing my music is equivalent to sharing my love. I'm grateful to be able to offer support to my NYC community and to our global community during this pandemic, and beyond."

The core of Food Bank for New York City's emergency response efforts includes: increasing the amount of food available to their network of over 1,000 soup kitchens and food pantries across the city; modifying operations at their Community Kitchen and Food Pantry in Harlem to offer packed pantry bags and to go meals to eliminate large gathering at the site; providing meal kits to seniors throughout the city in partnership with their member network; providing meals for children;and organizing pop-up food distributions in all 5 boroughs.

For more information on how to help Food Bank for New York City prepare for increased need, please visit their website .





