Composer Joe Gianono's Christmas Song 'Santa Dot Com' Now Streaming On All Platforms

One of Joe Gianono's favorite project's is his latest Christmas Album, "It's Christmas" that features a song for kids to write to Santa via the internet, 'Santa Dot Com' a song that he wrote for kids, young and old, who still believe in Santa Claus in this new computer and now pandemic era. It hits all the right notes now more than ever!

'Santa Dot Com' was recorded by Broadway child star, Kara Oates (Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot). On the other side of the pond, the song was also recorded in London by the U.K's boy soprano Laurence Kilsby. There is also a duet version with both Kara and Laurence.

The music is composed by Joe Gianono with lyrics were written by renowned lyricist, Hal Hackady.

Featuring Kara Oates



Featuring Laurence Kilsby

Joe Gianono is the resident composer of the White Horse Theater Company and has composed incidental music for "The Rose Tatoo", "Little Eyolf", "Savannah Black & Blue", "Small Craft Warnings", "In the Bar Of A Tokyo Hotel", "The Book Of Lambert", "Clothes For A Summer Hotel", "Night Mother" and "Suddenly Last Summer". He is also the composer of the musical adaptation of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame", performed at the York Theater in NYC, with lyrics by Hal Hackady and libretto by Tony Scully.



As an arranger/orchestrator for over 30 years in every venue, Joe has work for many of the world's finest orchestras and artists including the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Paul Taylor Dance, Company, PM Dawn, Philip Bailey, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Chita Rivera, Michel Camilo, Bucky Pizzarelli and over 30 Broadway & regional musicals.



Joe Gianono's music can be heard as the episode theme music for "The Soup" (E! Entertainment), as well as on "Chelsea Lately" (E!), "Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers" (Disney) and "Fatal Honeymoons" (E!), etc. and feature film, "SOMEBODY MARRY ME"

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You