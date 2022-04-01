Comedic Songwriter Jim Stafford and Time Life Digitally Release Nine of the Singer's Albums

Comedic songwriter Jim Stafford and Time Life have teamed up to digitally release nine of his albums on the funniest day of the year, April 1. Known for Top 10 hits such as "Spiders & Snakes," "Wildwood Weed," "My Girl Bill" and the fan-favorite, "Swamp Witch," Stafford is the rare writer whose talent transcends boundaries: the wordsmith (and multi-instrumentalist) has found success on both the pop charts and the small screen, where he was a regular and a script supervisor for The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour and hosted his own self-titled variety show in 1975.

"I didn't know I had that many albums. I guess I'm not as much of a fan of myself as I should be," laughs Stafford. "One thing I can tell you is that over the years I have discovered that my work is fun. Or maybe I should say fun is my work. Either one seems to be okay. But then again, I'm not sure it's ever really, honestly felt like work. I'll never understand how you can make a living having fun but it is possible."

"Jim Stafford's ability to transform words into pure entertainment - both in music and comedy - is second to none, as this collection of albums can attest to," adds Mike Jason, Time Life Senior Vice President, Live Entertainment. "The range of his talent is astounding, from his musicianship in 'Somewhere in Time' to his incomparable poetic wit in 'Spiders & Snakes' and beyond."

It's easy for his witty lyrics to take center stage in his songs, but it's Stafford's musicianship that shines through on the collection of albums. He's possibly the only musician to release a series of guitar albums and a harmonica album and a comedy album. "I don't think in my early days I was sitting around thinking I need a harmonica album. But every now and then I find something that seems to work for me pretty good and I'm grateful for that."

Stafford began his musical career in high school, performing in a band called the Legends alongside Gram Parsons, Kent "Lobo" Lavoie and Bobby Braddock, who would go on to become one on Nashville's top songwriters. Lobo produced Stafford's first Top 40 hit single, "Swamp Witch," in 1973, which was followed by three more Top 10 hits, "Spiders & Snakes," "Wildwood Weed" and "My Girl Bill." Shortly after, Stafford began working in television, hosting the summer series "The Jim Stafford Show" and later co-hosted "Those Amazing Animals" and hosted "Nashville on the Road" before working on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He also ran and performed at The Jim Stafford Theatre in Branson, MO for 30 years.

Stream "Jim Stafford" HERE

Stream "Jim Stafford: Greatest Hits" (re-recorded versions of his hit songs) HERE

Stream "Don't Tell Mama I'm a Guitar Picker (She Things I'm Just in Jail)" HERE

Stream "New Deal" HERE

Stream "Double the Fun...Double the Jim (Live...in Branson)" HERE

Stream "Somewhere in Time" HERE

Stream "Plays Harmonica" HERE

Stream "Gospel Guitar" HERE

Stream "Guitar Gold" HERE