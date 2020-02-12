Combo Chimbita Shares New Video For 'Revelacion (Candela)'

Paying homage to elements of ancient ancestry while simultaneously looking to the future, Combo Chimbita has released their elemental new video for the passionate track "Revelación (Candela)" today.

Watch it below!



Vibrant colors fill the video - yellow represents temperance while white evokes wisdom, clarity and faith. Red of course represents fire, strength and love. "Fire refers to the impulse of life!" said lead singer Carolina Oliveros. "The fire symbolizes life itself - in not ceasing to stoke that fire and not extinguish it. Fire is the strength, intensity and hope of living. Fire takes away the bad but also gives way to a life -- germination of life."



"Revelación (Candela)" is featured on Ahomale, Combo Chimbita's sophomore effort and first for ANTI- Records that fuses together folkloric mystique, otherworldly psychedelia and a sash of enigmatic punk. With the help of producer Daniel Schlett (The War on Drugs, Modest Mouse), the group's rootsy experimental alchemy and metal strangeness take centerfold. Oliveros howls, yowls and chirps with gut-wrenching emotion; whether rock raw and soulful or bewitching like a shaman in a spiritual ceremony, her voice is always a multifaceted wonder.

Combo Chimbita begin a spring tour tomorrow that kicks off with a trio of shows in Mexico, the band's first-ever performances in the country. Starting in Mexico City, they will also be returning to the States to play in Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.



TOUR DATES

2/13 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Indie Rocks

2/15 - Cuernavaca, Mexico - Festiva de Bahidora

2/16 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Rooftop

2/23 - Seattle, WA - The Laser Dome at The Pacific Science Center

2/24 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

2/26 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

2/27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst Atrium

2/28 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

2/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

3/2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

3/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Café

3/11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Jazz Kitchen

3/12 - Chicago, IL - Hideout

3/13 - Columbus, OH - Melted Festival

3/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

3/15 - Toronto, Canada - Monarch Tavern

3/16 - Montreal, Canada - Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/18 - Northampton, MA - New City Brewery

3/19 - New Haven, CT - The State House

3/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Disco Tehran

4/25 - 4/26 - Fort Worth, TX - Fortress Festival





