Colton Dixon Announces US Headline Tour

Award-winning singer-songwriter Colton Dixon has announced plans for an eagerly awaited series of US live dates. "World Vision® Presents Colton Dixon: Miracles Tour" gets underway September 18th at Urbana, OH's Urbana Church of the Nazarene, and then travels the US through mid-November; support throughout comes from Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr. Additional dates will be announced soon. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale this Friday, August 27th at 12 noon (CT). For complete details, please visit www.coltondixon.com.

"This has been a monumental year for so many reasons," says Colton Dixon. "It's taught me to look for the little miracles around us each day and not take anything for granted. This is why I'm so excited to be back on the road again for the Miracles Tour with Hannah Kerr and Jordan St. Cyr!"

"I can't wait for the tour with Colton Dixon and Jordan St. Cyr this fall," adds special guest Hannah Kerr. "After a year of being off the road, it will be so refreshing to get back out there and do what we've been called to do. I'll be trying out some brand new music and I'm so excited!"

WORLD VISION® PRESENTS

COLTON DIXON: MIRACLES TOUR

FEATURING HANNAH KERR AND JORDAN ST. CYR

SEPTEMBER

18 - Urbana, OH - Urbana Church of the Nazarene

19 - Kokomo, IN - Church of God of the Union Assembly

24 - Chesterfield, SC - Pine Grove Baptist Church

25 - Seagrove, NC - Down on the Farm 2021

NOVEMBER

10 - Big Flatts, NY - Higher Hope Church

12 - Souderton, PA - Calvary Church

12 - Washington Court House, OH - The Encore Foundation

13 - Richmond, VA - Victory Theatre