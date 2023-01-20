Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya Dugga

Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, is all set to kick start 2023 with a brand-new pop single called "Another Avenue" on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The upbeat track includes a catchy bass hook, swift guitar work, 80s sounding drums as well as singer Riya Duggal's scintillating vocal chops and the exquisite production touch from Jason D'Souza. Click here to listen.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, "The bass line for 'Another Avenue' was the first piece of music I wrote for Arrows in 2018. I was finally able to finish the song in 2021 and it revolves around the theme of infatuation."

On working with Jason and Riya, David said, "I've adored the work both Jason and Riya have done in their respective careers. I've followed Jason's stint in music from his time in various bands as a guitarist as well as his work as a producer for some of my favorite Indian records. I've known Riya for close to 10 years now and I've always admired her work ethic and her ability as a vocalist to make melodies sound so sweet. It is a pleasure to have worked with both of them."

Connect with Arrows: https://www.davearrowsmusic.com/