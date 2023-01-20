Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya Dugga

The upbeat track includes a catchy bass hook, swift guitar work, 80s sounding drums as well as singer Riya Duggal's scintillating vocal chops.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Collaborative Music Project Arrows Kick Starts 2023 With New Single 'Another Avenue' Featuring Riya Dugga

Mumbai-based independent music project Arrows, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, is all set to kick start 2023 with a brand-new pop single called "Another Avenue" on Friday, January 20th, 2023. The upbeat track includes a catchy bass hook, swift guitar work, 80s sounding drums as well as singer Riya Duggal's scintillating vocal chops and the exquisite production touch from Jason D'Souza. Click here to listen.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, "The bass line for 'Another Avenue' was the first piece of music I wrote for Arrows in 2018. I was finally able to finish the song in 2021 and it revolves around the theme of infatuation."

On working with Jason and Riya, David said, "I've adored the work both Jason and Riya have done in their respective careers. I've followed Jason's stint in music from his time in various bands as a guitarist as well as his work as a producer for some of my favorite Indian records. I've known Riya for close to 10 years now and I've always admired her work ethic and her ability as a vocalist to make melodies sound so sweet. It is a pleasure to have worked with both of them."

Connect with Arrows: https://www.davearrowsmusic.com/



LUNIKK To Release New Single VIOLET HOUR! Photo
LUNIKK To Release New Single 'VIOLET HOUR!'
The beats and instrumentals are all done by Denny, but the vocal lines and the messages are framed by Kristina. Influenced by artists such as Robert Johnson, Son House, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Muse, Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Lorde, and Billie Eilish, to name a few. Their name comes from the Bulgarian word for “Moon”.
Food Network Announces Hot List 2023 Photo
Food Network Announces Hot List 2023
From a self-described ‘potato queen’ to a self-designated ‘kitchen witch,’ to restaurateurs and restaurant incubators, this year’s dynamic and diverse group of talent bring creativity and energy to their multifaceted culinary endeavors and are making magical things happen in the kitchen, in restaurants and across social platforms everywhere.
David Haerle Announces New Album El Camino Sierra Photo
David Haerle Announces New Album 'El Camino Sierra'
The 16-track collection traverses genres -- singer-songwriter, rock, pop and Americana -- with words inspired by his life, experiences, people and observations of all that surround him. One of those songs, “Electric Trucker,” is out now (1/20) alongside its official music video, which first debuted on Rock and Roll Globe.
Beach Weather Share New Single Homebody Photo
Beach Weather Share New Single 'Homebody'
Beach Weather, return with their newest single “Homebody,” out on Arista Records. Muddled percussion and an ear-wormy hook reel you into the trio’s newest alt-pop track about their love for staying home. The single can be found on the band’s forthcoming debut album, Pineapple Sunrise.

More Hot Stories For You


Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'Canadian Country-Rock Singer/Songwriter Jesse Slack To Release New Single 'Oughta Be Outlawed'
January 19, 2023

Canadian country rock singer-songwriter Jesse Slack is back with his highly-anticipated single, 'Oughta Be Outlawed,' set for release on January 20th. The track, an innovative take on outlaw country, highlights Slack's guitar-driven sound.
Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27Nashville Singer/Songwriter Madison Steinbruck To Release Single 'Australia's Lonelier' With Debut Album, January 27
January 19, 2023

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Madison Steinbruck returns with her latest track, 'Australia's Lonelier,' set for release January 27th along with her highly-anticipated debut LP Australia's Lonelier.
Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”Trumpeter, Composer, And Producer Nabaté Isles Announces Release Of Second Full Length Album “En Motion”
January 19, 2023

Grammy-winning Trumpeter, Composer and Producer Nabaté Isles kicks the year off on a high note with the release of his highly anticipated full length project 'En Motion'.
Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”Canadian Folk Music Awards Nominee Alex Krawczyk Continues Healing Journey With “A Song For You”
January 18, 2023

The Toronto-based singer-songwriter is currently on the Roots Music charts with her debut album, 'Le Olam.' She is nominated for Best New Artist at this year's CFMAs.
Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”Canadian Country Rock Band The High Road Releases New Single “Brand New You”
January 18, 2023

Barrie, Ontario-based country rock band, The High Road is known for pumping out hit-caliber songs in the country and rock genres. Songs like 'Sweet River Woman,' 'Drive' and 'Huckleberry' have helped the band earn over 2K monthly Spotify listeners.
share