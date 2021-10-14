Coldplay Announces Music of the Spheres World Tour

On the eve of their new album, Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay have today announced an accompanying global stadium tour in 2022.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour begins on March 18, 2022 with the band's first ever show in Costa Rica, before travelling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the UK.

In 2019, Coldplay committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible, and today's announcement is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments.

Their commitments to staying sustainable and low-carbon as possible include, cutting direct emissions by 50% compared to the band's most recent tour (2016-17), powering the show entirely by renewable, super-low emission energy - with solar installations at every venue, drawing down significantly more CO2 than the tour produces with a range of nature- and technology-based solutions, including planting one tree for every ticket sold, encouraging fans to use low carbon transport to and from shows via the official tour app built by SAP, rewarding those who do with a discount at venues, ensuring all merchandise is sustainably and ethically sourced, and offering free drinking water and strive to eliminate plastic bottles at every venue.

The full list of shows is available below. Support at the majority of shows will come from H.E.R., with London Grammar supporting at selected dates.

Tickets for the US dates will go on sale to the general public on October 22nd at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

Music of the Spheres World Tour 2022

MARCH

18: San Jose, CR - Estadio Nacional (Support: TBA)

22: Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico (Support: TBA)

25: Monterrey, MX - Estadio BBVA (Support: H.E.R.)

29: Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Akron (Support: H.E.R.)

APRIL

3: Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (Support: H.E.R.)

23: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

26: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

MAY

3: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

28: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (Support: H.E.R.)

JUNE

1: Washington, DC - FedExField (Support: H.E.R.)

4: East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (Support: H.E.R.)

11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

14: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

JULY

2: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

3: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy (Support: H.E.R.)

10: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: London Grammar)

12: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: H.E.R.)

16: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

17: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

AUGUST

5: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

12: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

13: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

16: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: London Grammar)

23: Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

SEPTEMBER

10: Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock in Rio Festival

Watch the trailer for the tour here: