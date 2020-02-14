Cold Mountain Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup

Cold Mountain Music Festival is proud to announce the lineup for its 4th annual event happening June 5-6, 2020 at the picturesque Lake Logan Conference Center in Canton, NC. GRAMMY-winning newgrass pioneer Sam Bush Band will headline the weekend-long retreat, with additional appearances by fast-rising alt-country sensation Charley Crockett, West Coast folk-rock outfit Blitzen Trapper, critically acclaimed troubadour Amythyst Kiah, plus regional powerhouses Futurebirds, Sierra Ferrell, and more.

With less than half a decade of programming under its belt, Cold Mountain Music Festival has already been recognized as one of the Southeast's best goldmines for live music, outdoor recreation, and family-oriented activities. Located just outside of Asheville in one of Western North Carolina's most pristine stretches of land, Cold Mountain utilizes the vibrant Pisgah National Forest as its playground, and encourages exploration throughout the two-day immersive experience. At the heart of the festival site is the glistening Lake Logan, which boasts plenty of swimming, paddle-boarding, and fishing. Paired with performances by some of live music's leading forces on the scene and plenty of kid-friendly offerings, the upcoming Cold Mountain Music Festival will offer the trifecta of rustic summer experiences.



In addition to heavy-hitting ensembles from the national frontlines, Friday night's bill will shine a light on the region's abundant local talent, welcoming an all-star cast of bands to the stage. With highlights including the celebrated Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters, Pierce Edens, Joe Lasher, and Camp Henry (which calls Lake Logan home) alum Noah Proudfoot & The Botanicals, attendees will enjoy a curated dose of entertainment with a community thread tying it all together. Having started as an effort to raise awareness for Camp Henry and the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, Cold Mountain Music Festival continues to support the mission of inclusivity and engage participants from all backgrounds.



Weekend passes are on sale now on the Cold Mountain Music website. General admission passes are available for $75, and youth passes for those aged 12-17 can be purchased for $40 apiece. Overnight camping spots and catered breakfast meal tickets are also available for $75 (per site) and $12-$15 (per person), respectively. Group discounts may be applied for parties of 15 or more. Enter the code DioWNC at checkout to purchase each pass (minimum 15) for $60 each. Cold Mountain Music Festival is presented by Ingles Markets, with partners iHeartMedia and Haywood County Tourism Development Authority. For more information, visit www.coldmountainmusic.org. A complete lineup can be found below.



Cold Mountain Music Festival 2020 Lineup

Sam Bush Band

Charley Crockett

Blitzen Trapper

Amythyst Kiah

Futurebirds

Sierra Ferrell

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters

Pierce Edens

Joe Lasher

Noah Proudfoot and the Botanicals





