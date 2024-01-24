Cold Hart Announces New Album 'Pretty In The Dark', Drops Music Video For '2017' Feat. GOTHBOICLIQUE

The album will be released on May 17.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Filipino-American singer and producer Cold Hart announces his new album Pretty In The Dark arriving on May 17th via Epitaph Records.

An architect of one of the generation's most influential musical movements of the 2010s and beyond, he co-founded GOTHBOICLIQUE and changed the definition of punk and emo forever. With Pretty In The Dark, Cold Hart continues to explore the endless possibilities of the GBC ethos of blending the familiar with the unfamiliar, the light with the dark, and the nostalgic with the future.   

Cold Hart also shares the music video to the lead single and album opener “2017” featuring GOTHBOICLIQUE.  Over spirited pop-punk riffs and a steady driving beat, reverbed-out vocal harmonies are layered for a haunting effect. “A memoir of one of the craziest years in my life,” Cold Hart muses. “ ”2017” is a newer take on old GBC style, and almost every line is a homage to those days and most of the lyrics are references to old songs.”  

Much has changed for Cold Hart since GBC's blog-era reign. While his 2021 album Every Day Is A Day was created in the midst of welcoming his newborn daughter and moving from his native Long Beach to Long Island with his wife, Pretty In The Dark is an exhale as he settles into that routine. He's now a father of two, and after moving deeper into Long Island and adjusting to the rhythm of adulthood, he's taking the nuances of life in stride. Inspired by a new outlook on darkness, Cold Hart reflects on how he came up with title's tongue-in-cheek play on words: “I like standing out in the dark woods and feeling how calm it is. That's how the album is; instead of the dark being scary, it's nice.” 

Part of Pretty In The Dark's foray into Cold Hart's psyche comes from relinquishing some of his creative control, aided by legendary producer, engineer, and mixer Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Code Orange). Alongside longtime collaborator and fellow GBC member, YAWNS, Cold Hart struck the balance between his past, present, and future. “Working with Andrew and YAWNS together really pushed me to try out new things on this album,” he says. “I really wanted it to have a feeling of familiarity at the same time.” 

Drawing inspiration from goth icons such as The Cure and Lebanon Hanover, on Pretty In The Dark Cold Hart pairs dark trap leanings of Atlanta producers like Metro Boomin, with a diet of 80's punk and 90's RnB consumed as a kid. His retroactive discovery of bands like Brand New and Saves the Day only further enhanced his vision. As delicate pianos and vast guitar-led abysses make way for the familiar comfort of rumbling bass and 808s, layered harmonies and soaring falsettos clear a path for his most vulnerable collection yet. 

Alongside a boisterous crew (including Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Horse Head, Lil Peep, Døves, Fish Narc, YAWNS, Mackned, Lil Tracy, and JPDreamthug), Cold Hart helped usher 2000's rock nostalgia into the modern Soundcloud age. While he fondly looks back at his old material as a time capsule of a distant past that shaped his rich future, his new record Pretty In The Dark takes one step closer to the hazy post-punk world that he has built around him. 

Photo by Ben Collins



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single Photo
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single

Crystalizing the tragic self-celebrating kingdoms of fortunate failures, false heroes, music press deities of limitless deceit, hometown dive gods and humanity in the grips of all its romanticized wonder and woe — the latest missive from DIY pop titan The Reds, Pinks & Purples takes aim at the threads of hope.

2
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album Photo
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album

Legendary indie-rock band Grandaddy will release their hotly anticipated first new studio album in 7 years Blu Wav via Dangerbird Records. Final album preview single 'Long as I'm Not the One' is a heartbreak ballad set to a deceivingly lush, comforting composition that chugs along and envelops listeners like a warm blanket.

3
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single Photo
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single

The Longest Johns set their fifth album and release a new single. The fifth studio album from The Longest Johns is a unique take on traditional folk and shanties which is their “most fantastic splendiferous journey yet”, according to the band members Jonathan ‘JD' Darley, Andy Yates and Robbie Sattin.

4
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Paris Hilton celebrates her son's first birthday party and talks about singing him 'Love is Blind' as a lullaby. She also discusses her new music and collaborating with Sia. Kathy Hilton joins the conversation and emotionally recalls meeting Phoenix for the first time, sharing her nickname and giving marriage advice. Watch videos!

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX