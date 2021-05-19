Cold Cave Announces 'Cherish the Light Years' Re-Release & Live Performances

Cherish The Light Years is the beloved second album from Cold Cave that was released in 2010 by Matador Records and has been out of print until now. Recorded at Electric Lady and DFA's Plantain Studios in NYC, Cherish The Light Years emboldened and elevated the band's previous lo-fi indie and industrial hybrid songs to dark stadium synthpop. The record features the songs 'Confetti', 'The Great Pan Is Dead', 'Underworld USA', 'Villains Of The Moon' and more, and is an album of love, regret, triumph and failure and is finally available again for its 10 year anniversary.

Pressed on 180 gram heavyweight vinyl, this is the first time Cherish The Light Years has ever been available on color vinyl. This special edition also includes the unreleased track "Believe In My Blood" and includes a new cover photo from the original cover shoot by Sebastian Mlynarski (pictured above).

Cold Cave will be performing the album in its entirety along with their upcoming new record Fate In Seven Lessons (due out June 11th via Heartworm Press) at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on August 28th and Webster Hall in New York City on September 25th.

Long-running luminaries of the underground, Cold Cave have released an astounding number of singles, LP's, EP's, and compilations, and have become synonymous with the modern-day resurgence of darkwave and synth-pop. Founder and frontperson Wes Eisold is a multi-disciplinary artist whose body of work continues to reverberate throughout the subterranean arts scene and beyond. Eisold has gained mass appeal in various sects of underground music, influencing underground and popular culture with his deft and nimble artistic vision. Due out on June 11th on vinyl, picture disc and digital formats, the group's new album Fate In Seven Lessons encompasses all of Cold Cave's past while moving into the future.

Pre-order Cherish The Light Years here and Fate In Seven Lessons here.

Pick up tickets for Cold Cave's live shows on Friday May 21 at 9am: Los Angeles here and New York City here.