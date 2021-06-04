Cody Frost Shares Live Video for '(I Should) Take Better Care'

Rising British artist Cody Frost has released her latest single '(I should) take better care' with an accompanying video today. Possessing a unique blend of being raw, real and remarkable, the 23-year-old stands out in a sea of aspiring talent. After making an immediate impact with her debut single 'verbal warnings', her second single 'HIGH/BYE' received critical acclaim from the likes of PAPER Magazine and Pigeons & Planes, the latter whom included Cody amongst their 'Best New Artists To Watch' list, adding to her burgeoning reputation. As key international playlist adds emerged at both Spotify and Apple Music, each release fits perfectly at home alongside an array of the world's biggest artists.

On her latest release, produced by Dan Weller (Enter Shikari, SikTh), Cody explains, "This song is about the process of admitting that you're struggling, I find it hard to admit when I'm sad, or when I need help, so it's a reminder that I'm not the only one".

Listen to '(I should) take better care' HERE.

The single is accompanied by an official stripped back live recording of the single. While Cody's whirlwind of personality and intense visual aesthetic, the video instead keeps things as simple as possible with a tight focus on her performance and a plain black backdrop. That personal touch really allows Cody to show the full power and depth of the song's emotion, especially as her voice resonates with both control and raw passion during its dramatic conclusion.

Watch the music video for "(I should) take better care" HERE.

Cody's early experiences in music were modest, covering Frank Ocean, Nirvana and Slipknot on YouTube and busking in Manchester. After being diagnosed with and then being able to manage her ADHD, Cody put a new focus on her music. Suddenly that low-key start had been replaced with praise from a range of influential talents including Enter Shikari, Tyler Oakley, Sonique, Young Guns and Shamir. Cody, however, has remained grounded and continues to work as both a tattooist and an artist as her music career is beginning to explode.

Stay tuned for more news on Cody Frost, including her forthcoming debut EP-coming soon.