Cody Crump Shares 'Movie Stars' Single

LA-based bop-maker and "electronic music wizard (Consequence of Sound)," Cody Crump, has returned just in time for Oscar week with new single, "Movie Stars." Written and recorded by Crump, the song is accompanied by a music video, also made by Crump, that shows -- believe it or not -- a few of his favorite movie stars, with a special proclivity towards John Travolta. The single art further shows this lean towards Travolta with a spitting-image look-alike in a classic Saturday Night Fever pose.

On the single, Crump says, "'Movie Stars" is a song about a few of my favorite Movie Stars. It is a fun and genuine celebration of the films and actors that have shaped our lives - and is not at all sardonic." He continues, "I wrote the bulk of the song about two years ago - most flowing out in a moment of inspiration. It sat unfinished for about a year and a half before I dove back in and knew how to complete it around Halloween of 2020. As soon as the song was finished, I began working on the video. The idea was always in the back of my mind - but I wasn't sure that I knew how to complete it, or if it would work - but I never should have had a doubt - because it is brilliant, and it definitely works. I'd also love to say thank you to all of the actors, filmmakers, and everyone involved in the process of making the art that inspired this song - I love you all. Especially John Travolta."

With the Oscars just a few days away, "Movie Stars" is an homage to the escapism that is so needed (now more than ever) and the absolute legends who lend their talent to the blockbusters. As Crump sings: "They get the girl / The shoot the gun / They crash the car / They're Movie Stars." Simple, but powerful. To find out who Crump's favorite movie stars are, hit play.

A self-taught musician, Cody Crump was born in Colorado. He was kicked out of his school band and choir for making bad jokes, and impeached as his junior class president for getting arrested. Crump chose music as his path after a Metallica concert at age 16. A man of many contradictions, each release sounds completely different from his last. After living in Denver for three years Crump moved to Los Angeles continuing to hone his craft while playing at venues such as: Soho House, The Standard, The Roxy, and The Chateau Marmont. The film world began to take notice using his music in shows including: The Leftovers (HBO), The Righteous Gemstones (HBO), and How to Get Away With Murder (ABC). Crump currently has several albums of new material, and can't wait to release them into the world.

