Cody Belew Previews His Debut Album With Title Track 'I Did It for Love'

Fast-rising country singer-songwriter Cody Belew is back with a provocative new single, “I Did It for Love,” out today via Visionary Media Group. The song serves as the title track and first taste of the artist’s highly-anticipated debut album, due out early next year.

Channeling classic country-pop with a sultry, rock-n-roll swagger, “I Did It for Love” was co-written with Lucie Silvas (Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tricia Yearwood) and producer Dustin Ransom (Richard Marx, Chely Wright, Emily West). The hook-filled stomper was inspired by the actions of a fellow artist, who, unbeknownst to Belew, had it out for him.

“‘I Did It for Love’ is about somebody being rude towards you because of their own insecurities and because they’re intimidated by who you are,” reveals the singer-songwriter. “I don’t ever want to apologize for who I am, and so this song is saying that it’s not my business if all of my shininess intimidates you because everything I do is coming from a place of love.”

While Belew has since made amends with the artist in question, the song’s message endures as a theme across his forthcoming album. “I knew ‘I Did It for Love’ was going to be the title track because it felt like a through-line of all the songs. It’s a sexy portrayal of that message, but it’s definitely the glue that’s binding all of the songs together.”

Last week, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter wowed audiences during his New York City debut, where he performed an intimate set of covers and originals to a full house at actor Alan Cumming’s famous cabaret club in downtown Manhattan, Club Cumming. The enthralling evening, which showcased Belew’s undeniable stage presence, launched a busy week of appearances in the city specifically for New York Fashion Week.

Most notably, the fashion-forward artist was spotted at Christian Siriano’s must-see fashion show, where he hobnobbed with music’s biggest stars, including Janet Jackson, Kesha, and Avril Lavigne, and was featured in coverage by the likes of Vanity Fair and Page Six. Belew also attended The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards.

It has certainly been a triumphant year so far for Belew, who kicked off 2023 as a member of CMT’s coveted “Listen Up” program (alums include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Marren Morris). In April, Belew was invited to walk the CMT Awards Red Carpet, where he drew coverage from the likes of ET Online, WWD, and the Austin-American Statesman.

The following month, Belew released his poignant single “Charlene,” in which the Southern Baptist questioned the marriage of religion and politics in America. The timely song received coverage from the likes of NBC, Extra!, GLAAD, and The Tennessean, while its powerful video passed the 1 million views mark. As a rising voice in the LGBTQ+ community, meanwhile, Belew attended Vice President Harris’ star-studded Pride Event (as covered by Out) in June.

Belew debuted his talents as a singer-songwriter in 2022 with his self-titled EP. A blend of candid originals and well-loved classics by artists who inspired him, Cody Belew was led by the single “Rodeo,” which premiered in Times Square and found regular rotation on CMT. Belew’s take on the Dolly Parton classic “Here You Come Again,” in particular, was a welcome reinvention, with Robert Oermann from Music Row Magazine declaring “He completely reinterprets this 1977 Dolly hit, transforming it from a bouncy ditty into a cry of romantic anguish. His only accompaniment is a pianist, but his dramatic performance is so gripping that it needs nothing else.” Other press highlights included features in Wide Open Country and American Songwriter.

At the end of 2022, Brooks & Dunn’s “Neon Moon” (a collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Dave Audé), which topped a variety of popular Spotify playlists and recently surpassed 2 million streams on the platform. The year also found the longtime Nashville resident launching a nearly year-long, sold-out residency at the city’s famed Lipstick Lounge.

Belew is currently readying for the 2024 release of his debut record, I Did It For Love, in which he’ll traverse between his deep-seated love of Southern music and his obligation to activism. The artist will offer fans a taste of his new album during full-band showcases in New York and Nashville.

About Cody Belew

Cody’s love of the South is in his blood. Reflecting on his upbringing in rural Beebe, Arkansas, what sticks with him most is the one-room church where he learned to sing when he was just a toddler. It’s these soulful roots that are reflected in his music, which combines authentic storytelling with powerful vocals that take listeners to the heart of his experience. Blending raw emotion with Southern stomp, Cody offers a unique point of view on faith and love – both of which he approaches with fearless honesty.

Photo Credit: Emily Dorio