Coachella Has Been Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concern

Deadline reports that Coachella music festival has been postponed to this October amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. The festival was scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Stagecoach, Coachella's sister country festival, will also be postponed until October.

"At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health officials, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns," the promoter said in a statement. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously."

Rage Against the Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Calvin Harris, Travis Scott, Thom Yorke, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim and more were scheduled to perform at this year's festival.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More Music Stories