Clubify Announces Streams For This Weekend with Terry Francis, Bushwacka, & More

After a fantastic start and great reception to their first events at the end of May, brand new streaming platform Clubify is back with three more events on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th June 2020.

The first is at 10pm Friday night for Egg Session 2 with Hito, Elliot Schooling, Luther Vine, Ninja and Saffron Stone, then on Saturday tech house legends Terry Francis, Bushwacka and Darren Emerson play in the afternoon and on Saturday night from 10pm Sanchez, Marcellus, Kane Solo and Cam Collins all play as part of Mas Vida Session 1.

Clubify is an innovative platform operates on a fair pay, fair play basis and is on a mission to keep music alive - supporting the industry when it needs us the most. Bridging the gap between Netflix and Spotify, Clubify's purpose built multi channel platform works on a subscription or VOD basis whilst Clubfiy's transparent payment policy ensures the subs fee is directed straight back into the industry. Part of the Unify Group, Clubify was founded on the principles of collaboration, cooperation, and integration. It has been developed by a diverse team of people all over the world and aims to connect people and ideas.

This weekend's events bring world class tech house stars old and new to the platform and keep us all connected during these strange times.

Friday night: 10pm

Event name: Egg Session 2

Line up:

HITO

Elliot Schooling

Luther Vine

Ninja

Saffron Stone

Saturday afternoon

Event name: Clubify Exclusive Studio Session 1

Line up:

Terry Francis

Bushwacka

Darren Emerson

Saturday night: 10pm

Event name: Mas Vida Session 1

Line up:

Sanchez

Marcellus

Kane Solo

Cam Collins

