CloudNone & Micah Martin Collide On 'Flashlight'

Following his recent single 'Dizzy Lifted,' CloudNone is back to offer a second taste of his forthcoming EP. Starring vocals from Micah Martin, 'Flashlight' is a multifarious production utilizing inspirations from several unique corners of electronic music as only CloudNone can. 'Flashlight' is available on all streaming platforms now via Monstercat.

Anonymous producer CloudNone is widely regarded for his astute use of several production styles and techniques, a strength on full display throughout 'Flashlight.' The instrumental opens on a chilled-out downtempo note, but goes on to employ everything from buzzing synths to swirling subs to delicate xylophone hits. While CloudNone's production packs several influences in, it makes sure to leave ample room for featured vocalist Micah Martin to shine. Similar to the instrumental, Martin's performance ranges from subdued lows to provocative highs, making 'Flashlight' an enthralling and intriguing listen top to bottom. Paired with lead single 'Dizzy Lifted,' CloudNone's first Monstercat EP of 2021 is shaping up to be an eclectic and provocative project.

CloudNone is off to a blisteringly hot start to 2021. So far, the anonymous star has shared two singles pulled from his upcoming EP, first the uplifting 'Dizzy Lifted' and now 'Flashlight.' The veteran beatsmith has also stunned fans with original releases 'Dream Running' with serial-collaborator Direct and 'Dopamine.' Additionally, CloudNone has scored two enormous remixes this year for the incomparable Gareth Emery and melodic favorite William Black, the latter of which has already accrued +200,000 streams in only a few weeks. Having recently passed the 200,000 monthly listeners milestone, the blossoming producer looks truly poised to breakout to new heights. CloudNone's forthcoming EP is due out in July via Monstercat.

Hailing from the American Midwest, Micah Martin is a familiar voice to the global Rock and EDM scenes. Since making his debut on Monstercat in 2017 with Kayzo and Slander, Martin has gone on to work on the renowned imprint several times since, including collaborations with Dion Timmer and Slippy. Known the world over for his one-of-a-kind voice, Martin remains to be a highly sought-after figure in the electronic music space; In 2020 alone he released over a dozen collaborative singles, and recently signed a publishing deal with Create Music Group. Micah Martin is currently working on 3 full-length solo albums spanning mainstream Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. With his latest single with CloudNone, Martin is forcefully demonstrating why he's earned his impressive rank as an artist to watch for years to come.

