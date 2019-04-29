Closer to the Sun Announces 2019 Details for Slightly Stoopid's Concert Vacation

Slightly Stoopid and Cloud 9 Adventures announce the return of Closer to the Sun, the annual music vacation taking over the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya for four days and nights this December 5-9, 2019.

The schedule will feature three shows by Slightly Stoopid with two shows each from Dirty Heads, Stick Figure, and SOJA. Stephen Marley and Toots & The Maytals will join Closer to the Sun for the first time, with additional shows from Tribal Seeds and Fortunate Youth. Reggae legend Don Carlos with the Soul Syndicate Band (Celebrating 50 Years of Music) is another special performance that cannot be missed. Fans will also be treated to two Cut Chemist late night shows - one DJ set and an additional show featuring Chali 2na over the course of the four nights.

Extending far beyond the stage, the Closer to the Sun experience has cultivated a close-knit community of returning guests, first time attendees, artists, and hotel and event staff alike. A wide range of casual artist hosted activities from morning yoga and poolside games to the beloved Closer to the Rim 3 on 3 basketball tournament - in addition to creative theme nights and guest chef activations - provides the ultimate vacation experience for all walks of life.

Closer to the Sun features multiple tropical venues so guests can enjoy their favorite artists in unique settings. Main stage acts will take place on the revered Concert Courtyard stage, providing top-notch production, exceptional acoustics, convenient all-inclusive bar service and specialty curated food throughout. Daytime and sunset shows at the Heaven Beach stage create unforgettable experiences watching shows from the Caribbean coastline or while floating in the water. Late night performances will feature artists with a full production on the Stairway to Heaven stage or in the Heaven Club equipped with hot tubs, multiple bars, and lounge areas to kick back and relax or dance the night away.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya is a luxurious all-inclusive resort located between Playa del Carmen and Tulum with guest suites, meals, beverages, concerts, and activities all included in the event package price. Fans have access to an extreme sports center Woodward, which offers skateboarding, BMX biking, trampolines, ninja obstacle course, and more! Additionally, guests can use their Hard Rock Resort Credits for discounted treatments at a world-class spa and salon, plus complete access to a fully equipped fitness center.

The Hard Rock offers a wide scope of room options surrounded by lush grounds and sparkling pools, including oceanfront and stage front suites. Guests can enjoy unlimited dining at a wide variety of restaurant options, including complimentary 24-hour room service. Unlimited drinks are available at a multitude of bars steps in proximity to guest accommodations and concert areas.

Closer to the Sun works closely with renowned charitable organization Positive Legacy, who integrates live music and service by taking actions that positively impact the local community and environment. There will be a Day of Service, encouraging artists and fans to participate in cultural connection in the local community as a way of giving back. In addition to the annual day of service, a silent and live auction will be held with all proceeds supporting the ongoing projects in the region.

Event Details are as follows:

Returning Closer to the Sun guests can book their all-inclusive suite during the Pre-sale on May 7, 2019. Following the Pre-sale there will be a Public On Sale, beginning May 8, 2019 at 12pm ET at www.closertothesun.com

Pricing for the all-inclusive packages at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya start at $1549 per person for Deluxe Gold rooms with various upgraded room types available. Look for announcements regarding artist-hosted activities, theme nights and community outreach with Positive Legacy in the coming months.

Closer to the Sun is brought to you by Cloud 9 Adventures. Cloud 9 Adventures is the premier provider of international concert vacations at all-inclusive resorts and on luxurious cruise ships, bringing bands and fans together in intimate settings, creating unforgettable memories & life-changing experiences since 2003. In addition to Closer to the Sun, Cloud 9 Adventures' portfolio also includes The Avett Brothers At The Beach, Brandi Carlile's Girls Just Wanna Weekend, Strings & Sol, Panic en la Playa (feat. Widespread Panic), My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, Holidaze, Zac Brown Band's Castaway with Southern Ground, Jam Cruise, and Holy Ship!





Related Articles View More Music Stories