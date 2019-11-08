Clint Black Releases His 22nd Album STILL KILLIN' TIME

Thirty years ago, Clint Black released his multi-platinum debut album, Killin' Time, and helped shape the sound of Country music for generations to come. Now, the Country music icon has released his impressive 22nd album, Still Killin' Time, available today on all digital streaming services.

Still Killin' Time, features eight live recordings of his hits and two studio recordings of his hits and two studio recordings, "This Old House" and "No One Here For Me," songs that were originally written for his 1989 debut album.

"I've toyed with the idea of a live album for years but never wanted to record or release one. The 30th anniversary of my first album release started me thinking maybe I should release a snapshot of who I am as a performer 30 years later," says Black. "To bring more nostalgia to the project, I dug up two songs we never recorded that were "in the stack" of songs we wrote for Killin' Time; "This Old House" and "No One Here for Me." I thought they would fit in well with Still Killin' Time."

Still Killin' Time Track Listing:

Track 1: This Old House

Track 2: No One Here For Me

Track 3: Killin' Time (Live)

Track 4: A Better Man (Live)

Track 5: Walkin' Away (Live)

Track 6: Summer's Comin' (Live)

Track 7: Tuckered Out (Live)

Track 8: A Good Run of Bad Luck (Live)

Track 9: Like the Rain (Live)

Track 10: Nothin' but the Taillights (Live)

In celebration of the release of Still Killin' Time and the 30th anniversary of Black's landmark debut release, Killin' Time, SiriusXM Prime Country (Channel 58) will be presenting an intimate live performance and interview with Black, hosted by Storme Warren.

Please see below for programming information:

November 8, 2019 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 9pm ET

November 9, 2019 12am and 4pm ET

November 10, 2019 3am, 2pm and 9pm ET

November 12, 2019 1pm ET

November 14, 2019 11pm ET

The album's release follows Black's latest single and accompanying music video, "This Old House," which honors country music's home, the Grand Ole Opry. The song features a team of powerhouse performers who are no strangers to the Opry stage including; Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, and Steve Wariner.





Related Articles View More Music Stories