Clint Black Announces New Album OUT OF SANE

Country music icon, Clint Black, has announced his 23rd album, Out of Sane, set for release on June 19th. Ahead of the album's full release this summer, the Country legend has released the first single from Out of Sane, "America (Still in Love With You)" which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

​"Out of Sane is made up of all original songs, except for one cover. I recorded it with a varied collection of musicians; some from my band and some with session players. I believe it's one of my best albums ever and I think my fans will love it. They've been asking for new music for a while and I'm thrilled to finally be able to deliver after five years since the last studio album," says Black of his latest album.

Out of Sane, self-produced by Black, features his signature lead guitar and slide guitar work that has kept him one of Country music's truest traditionalists. The new album follows his 2019 album, Still Killin' Time, that celebrated his 30th career anniversary and featured eight live recordings of his hits and two studio recordings, "This Old House" which honored the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and "No One Here For Me." Both studio tracks were originally written for his 1989 debut album, Killin' Time.

Hell Bent (Clint Black, Hayden Nicholas) My Best Thinkin' (Clint Black, Steve Wariner) America (Still In Love With You. (Clint Black, Steve Wariner) With Love (Clint Black, Rivers Rutherford) Everybody's Talkin' (Harry Nilson) Found It Anyway (Clint Black, Steve Wariner) A Beautiful Day (Clint Black, Steve Wariner) Down To It (Clint Black, Marty Stuart, Hayden Nicholas) The Only One (Clint Black, Hayden Nicholas) Can't Quit Thinkin' (Clint Black, Hayden Nicholas) Find Myself (Clint Black, Hayden Nicholas) What I Knew Then (Clint Black, Hayden Nicholas)

The first track released from Out of Sane, "America (Still In Love With You. is Clint's love letter to our great nation. With heartwarming lines like "when it comes to friends, you're the best one that I've got," the song highlights the love that a person has for their country "in spite of all [the] ups and downs."

"I wrote 'America' with my buddy, Steve Wariner, right before the shutdown and had intended it to be a song about unity for our country during a heated election season," says Black. "It has taken on new meaning in light of the pandemic."

The music video for "America (Still In Love With You)" premiered exclusively on PEOPLE.com the morning of Friday, April 24th and is currently available on video streaming platforms including YouTube.

In tandem with the single release, Clint's webstore will launch brand new, album-focused merchandise that will be available for pre-sale along with autographed copies of the album. Pre-sale CDs, Vinyl, and other Out of Sane items are available at clintblack.com/store .





