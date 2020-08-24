Clay 'Krucial' Perry Shuts Down the Naysayers in New Banger 'Watch Me'

Clay “Krucial” Perry continues to take the music game by storm.

Drumatized's own Clay "Krucial" Perry continues to take the music game by storm with latest single, "Watch Me". This track, produced by fellow Drumatized label-mate Banbwoi, features Clay continuing to overcome the obstacles of his personal life while maintaining optimism. His lively persona matched with his keen way of storytelling his turmoil, anxiety, hurt and more brings Clay's music a sense of harmony to downhearted music.

Clay's music tends to lean in a direction of self-reflection, coming face-to-face with his own obstacles he's battled throughout life. "the track 'Watch Me' is an illusive intro into the next chapter of my life," Clay explains, "The ups, the downs, the people telling me what to and not to do, what they feel isn't possible... and I'm here to say Watch Me!". In the video, directed by Ben Sherrill, you find Clay spiraling down a roller-coaster path citing cryptic lyrics like "tryna talk to me, I'm gone, I cannot speak."

Starting off as a music engineer to some of listeners favorite artists such as - NBA Youngboy, Yo Gotti, Rico Nasty, Yella Beezy and many more, Clay transitioned into artistry through his alter-ego, 'Krucial'.

Having recorded some of the largest hits this decade like, "Look Alive" by Blockboy JB and Drake, Clay has become a humble platinum recording engineer. Clay continues to use his musical ear to take over music from both sides of the field, which led to his 2020 signing to super producer, Tay Keith, new indie label - Drumatized.

Listen to "Watch Me" here:

