Clash Covers Benefit Compilation Released With The Dandy Warhols, Mirah, TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Julia Massey Of Warren Dunes, Seán Barna And More

The compilation invites bands and visual artists to create work inspired by The Clash and celebrate their music and human rights message.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Clash Covers Benefit Compilation Released With The Dandy Warhols, Mirah, TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Julia Massey Of Warren Dunes, Seán Barna And More

Coinciding with International Clash Day, arts nonprofit and production company Shared Medium has released Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats, a compilation of tributes to The Clash that will benefit the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Available both digitally and on vinyl, the compilation invites bands and visual artists to create work inspired by The Clash and celebrate their music and human rights message.

The album, mastered by the legendary Ted Jensen — known for his work with The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Norah Jones, Madonna, Alice In Chains and more — features contributions from The Dandy Warhols, Mirah,  TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Seán Barna, Julia Massey of Warren Dunes, The Gotobeds, Big League, Labasheeda, and The Rust & The Fury. 

International Clash Day, established in 2013 by KEXP DJ John Richards, marks a global annual celebration of The Clash's message and legacy. To celebrate this year, KEXP DJs Kevin Cole and Kid Hops will transition the station's all-day International Clash Day programming on-air to the Gathering Space for International Clash Day Live where Smokey Brights will perform a live set of Clash covers and originals. Tickets and more information are available here

As of September 2023, more than 114 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes, due to conflict, persecution and human rights violations. By the end of 2024, the number is expected to reach 130 million. Proceeds from the album sales will go to the International Rescue Committee's global fund, supporting their vital work in responding to humanitarian crises and helping impacted individuals rebuild their lives.

Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats Tracklist

1. The Dandy Warhols - Straight To Hell 
2. TEKE::TEKE - Bankrobber
3. Mirah - I'm Not Down
4. The Rust and The Fury - Guns of Brixton
5. Labasheeda - Deny 
6. Smokey Brights - Train In Vain (Stand By Me
7. Seán Barna - Hitsville U.K.
8. The Gotobeds - I'm So Bored with the USA
9. Julia Massey (Warren Dunes) - Rock The Casbah
10. Big League - Lost In The Supermarket



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Vince Freeman Releases Blame Myself Live Performance Video Photo
Video: Vince Freeman Releases 'Blame Myself' Live Performance Video

Performing at the likes of the F1 at Silverstone, horse-racing at Ascot, the FA Cup Final, receiving a platinum disc (for a collaboration with Lost Frequencies), 5 European Top 10s, sharing stages with Eric Clapton, Paul Weller, Jocelyn Brown, and Jamie Woon, and even has a thank you on Ed Sheeran's debut album, Freeman has had undeniable success.

2
Araya & Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) Co-Produce MAKIMA Photo
Araya & Frankie Scoca (New Jeans) Co-Produce 'MAKIMA'

New York native and interdisciplinary artist Araya shares the newest glimpse into his neon, hyperpop-meets-RnB world with 'MAKIMA,' produced with his longtime collaborator Frankie Scoca (New Jeans, Druv, Dreamer Isioma). The track comes with a video shot on location in Thailand that ushers you into the serendipitous.

3
Mount Kimbie Announce New Album The Sunset Violent Photo
Mount Kimbie Announce New Album 'The Sunset Violent'

Mount Kimbie announces their new album 'The Sunset Violent.' To coincide with the announcement, the band also shares a brand new single “Fishbrain” with an accompanying video directed by Tegen Williams who the band worked with previously on the video for “Blue Train Lanes (ft. King Krule).”

4
Jermaine Dupri Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group Photo
Jermaine Dupri Inks Multi-Year Deal with Create Music Group

The new partnership will bring the legendary label and all its recordings, publishing, as well as its historic So So Def Recordings back catalog to Create Music Group. In addition, the new collaboration will launch new music and new artists under the direction of GRAMMY Award-winning producer, hall of fame songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri.

More Hot Stories For You

ENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World TourENHYPEN Announce Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate Plus' World Tour
Garbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded ReissueGarbage Announces Details of 'Bleed Like Me' Expanded Reissue
Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'Kate Nash Signs To Kill Rock Stars & Drops New Single 'Change'
Sia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & MoreSia Drops Kylie Minogue Collaboration; Releasing New Album in May With Chaka Khan, Paris Hilton & More

Videos

Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time'
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW Video
Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker Sing 'I Will Never Leave You' From SIDE SHOW
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
THE LION KING
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
SPAMALOT
HADESTOWN