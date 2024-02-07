Clash Covers Benefit Compilation Released With The Dandy Warhols, Mirah, TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Julia Massey Of Warren Dunes, Seán Barna And More

Coinciding with International Clash Day, arts nonprofit and production company Shared Medium has released Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats, a compilation of tributes to The Clash that will benefit the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Available both digitally and on vinyl, the compilation invites bands and visual artists to create work inspired by The Clash and celebrate their music and human rights message.

The album, mastered by the legendary Ted Jensen — known for his work with The Rolling Stones, Green Day, Norah Jones, Madonna, Alice In Chains and more — features contributions from The Dandy Warhols, Mirah, TEKE::TEKE, Smokey Brights, Seán Barna, Julia Massey of Warren Dunes, The Gotobeds, Big League, Labasheeda, and The Rust & The Fury.

International Clash Day, established in 2013 by KEXP DJ John Richards, marks a global annual celebration of The Clash's message and legacy. To celebrate this year, KEXP DJs Kevin Cole and Kid Hops will transition the station's all-day International Clash Day programming on-air to the Gathering Space for International Clash Day Live where Smokey Brights will perform a live set of Clash covers and originals. Tickets and more information are available here.

As of September 2023, more than 114 million people worldwide have been forced to flee their homes, due to conflict, persecution and human rights violations. By the end of 2024, the number is expected to reach 130 million. Proceeds from the album sales will go to the International Rescue Committee's global fund, supporting their vital work in responding to humanitarian crises and helping impacted individuals rebuild their lives.

Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats Tracklist

1. The Dandy Warhols - Straight To Hell

2. TEKE::TEKE - Bankrobber

3. Mirah - I'm Not Down

4. The Rust and The Fury - Guns of Brixton

5. Labasheeda - Deny

6. Smokey Brights - Train In Vain (Stand By Me

7. Seán Barna - Hitsville U.K.

8. The Gotobeds - I'm So Bored with the USA

9. Julia Massey (Warren Dunes) - Rock The Casbah

10. Big League - Lost In The Supermarket