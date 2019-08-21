Clairo Announced As Apple Music Up Next Artist

Apple Music today announced singer-songwriter Clairo as the latest addition to its Up Next program, Apple Music's monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.

Following the release of "Pretty Girl" and "Flaming Hot Cheetos", whose videos quickly garnered millions of views, Clairo's debut full-length release Immunity, released earlier this month via FADER Label, quickly earned her praise from fans and critics alike. Co-produced by Clairo with Rostam, the album achieves just the right balance of focus and fuzz, expanding Clairo's sonic vocabulary with melodic lo-fi arrangements, including the breakup lament "Bags" and the same-sex love anthem "Sofia".

Clairo's music has been featured on an array of popular genre-spanning playlists on Apple Music, including: ALT CTRL, Today's Chill, Best of the Week, Indie Pop, and many more. Last month, her song "Closer To You" was debuted by Apple Music's Zane Lowe as his World Record on his Beats 1 show. She has also been interviewed by Apple Music UK host Matt Wilkinson and featured on ZAZA World Radio on Beats 1. Clairo first appeared on Shazam's emerging artists list in late 2017 and has received over 50 million streams to date on Apple Music globally.

"I'm so grateful to be a part of Apple Music's Up Next program," said Clairo. "Immunity is my best work yet and I'm excited to keep growing and evolving as an artist."

"There's a depth and truthfulness to Clairo's songs that can't be faked. I think people connect with her because she's very clearly a music obsessive, she's a realist and she's an incredible storyteller," said Apple Music host Matt Wilkinson. "From early beginnings making catchy pop songs in her bedroom, to singalongs on festival stages and studios sessions with the best producers on the planet, her story has been compelling. It's only going to get bigger from here - and that's why she's Up Next."

Clairo's Up Next short shot on iPhone XS will come to Apple Music exclusively on September 4th and offers fans an intimate look at how she got her start and the various life experiences that led to the release of

Immunity. Clairo reflects on growing up playing shows around Boston, finding her sound, and tells viewers: "This has all exceeded my expectations... making one good record was really all I ever wanted to do." Watch a sneak peek HERE.

On September 5th, Clairo will make her late-night U.S. debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! as part of Apple Music's Up Next program. This Fall, she will embark on her North American headlining tour, having previously toured with Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Khalid.

The latest music from Clairo, along with that of her Up Next peers, is available now on the Apple Music Up Next Playlist.





