City and Colour Announces Fall US Tour In Support Of Critically Acclaimed Album

City and Colour — celebrated singer/songwriter Dallas Green — has announced a fall US tour in support of his critically acclaimed new album The Love Still Held Me Near (Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records).

Following the highly successful Northeast/Midwest run in May that included multiple sold-out performances, City and Colour will hit the West Coast and Southern states in late August and September. The tour will kick off on August 29th in Denver, CO, with stops that include Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Memphis, Charleston, SC and Atlanta. See full list of tour dates below.

Produced by Green and longtime band member and collaborator Matt Kelly, The Love Still Held Me Near was met with high praise from the press following its release in March. Features and positive coverage ran in a wide range of US outlets, such as Alternative Press, New York Magazine, American Songwriter, No Depression, Relix, Magnet and much more, including a story at Rolling Stone.

The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of the most difficult period in Green’s life, including the tragic loss of his best friend in 2019. Green explains, “It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times.

For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did." The depth of Green’s emotions are thoughtfully articulated through these songs in ways that make them so relatable. He continues to solidify the  connection with his audience on his seventh album. When you experience a City and Colour performance, that feeling is palpable as fans sing along through the set, including the new songs.

Green and director Michael Maxxis created a full visual album of 12 cinematic videos representing each song on The Love Still Held Me Near.

CITY AND COLOUR US FALL TOUR DATES

August 29 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
August 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot
September 1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
September 2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
September 5 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater 
September 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
September 8 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
September 9 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
September 12 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
September 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
September 15 – Memphis, TN – Graceland Soundstage
September 16 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond 
September 18 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
September 19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
  September 20 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern



