Citizen Schraider is Not Stopping Any Time Soon

Keep an eye out for Citizen Schraider in the Haitian music industry.

Citizen Schraider with his energy and unique style, he will soon be a household name for hip hop. Keep an eye out for Citizen Schraider on the Haitian music industry, because he's here to stay!

He's been gaining a lot of attention, and his new single, "24Ba", has been racking up views on Youtube and SoundCloud.

Citizen Schraider grew up in Haiti with his family. He said "it was not a bad living, when I was in Haiti I try not to missed one day of school. When i have vacation, i'm out of school I used to come to USA for couple months," Basically Schraider is not new to New York City. Music has been historically one of the world's most powerful influence, and the musicians who make the music hold a great deal of power to do good. Many musicians are bad influences to young teens, encouraging unhealthy practices and romanticizing things like drugs and murder, but Citizen Schraider do not rap about those stuff.

The young musician, who also owns his own music label titled Schraider Music Group has his mind set on making his mark in the Haitian music industry. Ever since, Citizen Schraider has been perfecting his craft as an independent artist, gaining more and more of a following. Look for that to continue as Citizen Schraider releases more and more songs. Citizen Schraider is sitting on a 15 song project that could be released at any moment and multiple singles.

For Citizen Schraider, his biggest challenge when getting into the Haitian Music industry was being Unique. unique about how he dress how he want to use metaphor in the industry, and the habits and processes of the most influential people in the industry.

His passion for music started out when he was younger, but he did not try to pursue his dreams until August 2018. In 2018, he put out a freestyle "Pa Rive" and a year later, he realized he could do a lot more than making freestyle, then he drop a full song "Mete Chalè" This is when he decided to get into making full songs, with other Haitian artists.

Listen to "24 BA" here:

