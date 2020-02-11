Circa Waves Unveil Video For 'Sad Happy'

Circa Waves today unveil the video for "Sad Happy", the eponymous first single from the Sad side of their forthcoming album Sad Happy (release on March 13, 2020). A banging, soulful track that drives along strummed chords and keyboard riffs, it's another example of Kieran Shudall's ever developing songwriting, perfectly encapsulating the uptempo yet emotional tensions that cut right to the heart of the album Sad Happy. The video is directed by fast rising duo Bousher & Gee, and sees Shudall in the middle of a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest-esque nightmare. Cutting between performance footage and the story of Schudall's descent as one of a group of heartbroken clowns going through increasing twisted therapy sessions, the video tracks his hellish inner turmoil and the brutal 'treatment' that eventually leads him to the point of no return.

Watch the video below!

An album of our times, Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides, released individually as Sad and Happy. Happy was released earlier this year and is available to stream here. The Sad side will be united with the Happy side to form the full physical Sad Happy release on CD and vinyl formats on March 13th via Prolifica Inc / [PIAS].

The single "Sad Happy" was first unveiled last week when it was released alongside news of the now sold-out Circa Fest, a one day festival in Liverpool curated by Circa Waves. On Saturday April 4th, the band will take over Liverpool and celebrate the city's most exciting new and emerging acts, paying tribute to some of the most iconic long-standing venues Liverpool has to offer.

Hosted across Liverpool University, Zanzibar And Jimmy's, the likes of Red Rum Club, Spinn, Pizzagirl, Harrm, Children Of The State, Abby Meysenburg, The Mysterines (Dj Set), Zuzu (Dj Set) and of course Circa Waves will perform throughout the day into the early hours.

ALBUM LAUNCH SHOWS:

Thursday, March 12th Kingston Upon Thames, Pryzm

Friday, March 13th Nottingham, Metronome

Saturday, March 14th Leeds, Brudenell

Sunday, March 15th Manchester, Gorilla

Monday, March 16th Sheffield, The Foundry

Wednesday, March 18th Dundee, Fat Sam's

Thursday, March 19th Preston, Blitz

UK TOUR DATES:

Friday, March 27th O2 Academy, Glasgow

Saturday, March 28th Keele University SU, Keele

Monday, March 30th The Tramshed, Cardiff

Tuesday, March 31st O2 Academy, Leicester

Thursday, April 2nd The Waterfront, Norwich

Friday, April 3rd O2 Academy Brixton, London

Saturday, April 4th Liverpool University, Liverpool





