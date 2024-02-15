Cinematic Songwriter Raygun Carver Releases Full-Length 'Ghost Inside'

Urban-Americana artist Raygun Carver has released his ten-song full-length Ghost Inside!. Recorded inside a haunted house in Port Angeles, Washington, the album takes listeners on an emotional journey through time and space. Highlighting Raygun Carver's profound musical approach, layering blues, jazz, and Americana into a tapestry of sound that is as rich as it is compelling.

Ghost Inside!, streaming now on all digital platforms, was mixed and produced by Rob Wollam and mastered by Greg Abate.

Raygun Carver has released the focus track “So Sad So Long” alongside the full reveal of the album. The song joins singles “Everywhere You Go Is Where You'll Be,” “Ghost Inside,” and “Saint James Infirmary,” which were all previously released from the record.

Raygun Carver is a singer-songwriter from the Pacific Northwest, known for his distinctive compositional approach and ingenuity in experimenting with pastiche musical blends. Carver first entered the music scene in 2020 with his debut album, Moon Fields Yawning, and has since continued to captivate audiences with his distinct sound and storytelling prowess across an EP and string of singles.

Carver's music career has been marked by a dedication to crafting intricate soundscapes that blend diverse genres while maintaining an unbreakable focus on engaging narratives and evocative instrumentation. Ghost Inside, demonstrates this boundless creativity and versatility further, expanding these sensibilities into a sophomore release.

Raygun Carver's roots shine through his atmospherically beautiful songs, which conjure images of smoky speakeasies and old-time cinema. At the same time, his lyrical ingenuity offers a fresh perspective on timeless philosophical themes. Check out his new album Ghost Inside! streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Dive into the cinematic world of Raygun Carver by watching his videos on his YouTube channel.