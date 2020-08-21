Christmas Comes Early With Dolly Parton Single 'Mary Did You Know?'

A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS will brighten up this holiday season starting October 2.

GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton announces the release of "Mary, Did You Know?" today from her upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, available everywhere on October 2. The classic holiday tune follows a series of Christian faith-based releases from Dolly including the #1 Platinum single and Grammy winning song, with Four-time Grammy award-winning Christian Pop Duo, for KING & COUNTRY, "God Only Knows," which she performed with the duo at the 2019 CMA Awards. That same evening Dolly took the stage with Grammy award-winning Christian artist, Zach Williams, to perform their hit song, "There Was Jesus." The track is Dolly's first Top 10 single on Hot Christian Songs and Christian Airplay charts, and is currently top 5 and climbing on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs & Christian Airplay charts this week. Dolly's steadfast connection to her faith has been a theme throughout her legendary career, from her childhood in the east Tennessee mountains singing hymns at church with her family, to now when the world can collectively use a little something more to believe in.

"'Mary, Did You Know?' is one of the greatest, sweetest, well-written songs that I've ever had the chance to sing on," says Dolly. "When I was recording it, I got very emotional. It is to me what Christmas is about and I'm proud to be able to sing it for my upcoming album."

Releasing on Butterfly Records in partnership with 12Tone Music, A Holly Dolly Christmas is Dolly's first holiday album in 30 years and includes some of the timeless Christmas songs we all know and love, as well as a few original tracks. Five of the 12 tracks were written solely by Dolly with one additional co-write with Kent Wells. Duet partners and featured artists on the album are some of Dolly's dearest friends including Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, plus a special song with her brother, Randy Parton.

A Holly Dolly Christmas is available now worldwide for digital pre-add/pre-save/pre-order, exclusive pre-order bundles, and physical pre-order here.

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing:

Holly Jolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas - Dolly Parton, Michael Bublé

Christmas On THE SQUARE - Dolly Parton

Circle Of Love - Dolly Parton

All I Want For Christmas Is You - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

Comin' Home For Christmas - Dolly Parton

Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

Pretty Paper - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Dolly Parton

You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton

Mary, Did You Know? - Dolly Parton

Photo Credit: Stacie Huckeba, Courtesy of Butterfly Records, LLC

