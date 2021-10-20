Christina Aguilera to Release Spanish-Language New Single

Christina Aguilera has announced her return with a brand new Spanish-language single out this Friday!

Aguilera teased the new single with multiple posts to her social media before finally sharing a teaser from the tracks music video, revealing that it's titled "Pa Mis Muchachas", which translated to "For My Girls". The track will feature Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole.

"The countdown has begun... I am proud to reveal mi primera cancion from a body of work that lives so closely to my heart," Aguilera shared on Instagram. Watch the full teaser trailer below!

Christina Aguilera‪ is a six-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and iconic songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s).

She has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award nominated show The Voice.