Christian Sparacio Shares 'I Melt With You' Cover

Christian Sparacio is a former college football player turned musician from Marlboro, NJ.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Today, New Jersey-based singer-songwriter Christian Sparacio shares a cover of "I Melt With You," the timeless alt-classic from Modern English. Stripping back the song, his rendition is an invitation into the warmth and shelter of his homegrown sound. Northern Transmissions premiered the track, declaring that although "the track has been covered numerous times, this is right up there with the best."

Christian Sparacio is a former college football player turned musician from Marlboro, NJ. After years of keeping his musical passion secret, he opened the floodgates to music upon his enrollment at George School, a Quaker boarding school in Newtown, PA.

His music demonstrates the sense of calm he found in between football and his musical dream. Call it melancholy longing or a bittersweet nostalgia, Sparacio's music connects one with their desperate yearning for the past without sacrificing their fervent pursuit for the future.

Torn between all the paths of life, winding forward and back, Sparacio delivers a unique indie-pop/folk sound everyone can find comfort in.

Listen here:


