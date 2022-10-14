Christian Leave Announces New EP & Shares 'Pull' Single

Christian Akridge, best known as Christian Leave, is the definition of a multi-threat - musically talented with an acclaimed bedroom pop career in tow, and skilled with the gift of comedic timing, Christian is a force to be reckoned with, and a force that audiences can't help but flock toward.

Christian recently returned with a gospel-hued anthem entitled "Why Not?," alongside an accompanying a music video. Today, he announces his highly anticipated forthcoming EP (and brand-new shoulder tattoo), Superstar (out 11/4). Over a year in the making, the project lampoons fame while narrating the nuances of power imbalances and "finding your people," while additionally exhibiting Christian at his most honest.

Alongside the announcement, Christian's newest single, "Pull," arrives. On the orchestral track (produced, engineered, and recorded by Yves Rothman; mastered by Mike Bozzi; and mixed by Collin Dupuis), Christian is at his melancholic best - packaging the heartache of youth in a late-night drive soundtrack.

Speaking on his newest single, he wrote:

"'Pull' is an empathetic letter to the development and change inside or outside of a relationship. As hectic as it may be to feel and experience on the receiving end, we're all constantly facing transition. I had to learn to take a step back and allow myself to grow in tandem rather than fight against things outside of my own control. This is me reconciling with my own changes."

In celebration of his forthcoming EP, Christian will also play a sold-out release show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on November 30.

After turning to the Web as a pre-teen, both as a means to connect with the outside world and to share his music-making and comedic talent with a larger audience, Christian achieved niche Internet fame (largely via platforms such as Vine), and in 2020, he transitioned his focus to his music in partnership with Warner Records.

Since then, Christian has been on a steady trajectory upwards, having released a handful of EPs and stand-alone singles, with shout-outs by massive publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Office Magazine, Alternative Press, and many more.

For example, last year, Christian shared a new EP entitled Days Like Lost Dogs, featuring singles such as "Maybe" and "10 Steps." Prior, he shared another critically acclaimed EP entitled Heavy Hitting Hurts My Head, featuring hit tracks "Filth," "Bedache," and "Your Life Your Time."

Listen to the new single here: