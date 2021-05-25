Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Young & Kane Brown to Perform 'Famous Friends' on TODAY SHOW

The performance takes place Thursday, May 27 on NBC.

May. 25, 2021  
Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young and ACM award winning artist Kane Brown will perform their Billboard and Mediabase top 10 and rising collaboration, "Famous Friends," on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna this Thursday, May 27 on NBC, celebrating the resilient class of 2021.

Already a No. 1 smash on SiriusXM's The Highway, Canadian country radio and Music Row's CountryBreakout radio chart, the "Famous Friends" music video, which features Chris and Kane's own hometown famous friends, is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year at the 2021 CMT Awards. Vote now at vote.cmt.com.

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, "Famous Friends" was teased by Chris and Kane on social media last year. The autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane's hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville's Davidson County.

Billboard declared: "The earworm of the fall and winter is undoubtedly No. 1-bound as these two 'famous friends' complement each other perfectly."

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, "Famous Friends" is Chris and Kane's first collaboration since working together on Kane's 2017 song "Setting the Night On Fire." Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris' 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour - which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena - and is a full-circle moment since Kane's first live concert experience as a young Country fan was at a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

Listen here:


