Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2024

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, December 7th at 12pm ET.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 2 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Photo 4 Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2024

Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.

Over 30 artists across three stages including Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King will transform the historical race track grounds into an unforgettable 2-Days of world-class music and curated bourbon and equine experiences that celebrate the spirit of Kentucky.  

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, December 7th at 12pm ET and fans can sign up now to secure the Presale passcode and for the best chance to secure tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with your festival needs.

VIP Tickets include unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and more.

Platinum Tickets include all VIP amenities plus unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with a complimentary full-service bar and all-day complimentary dining, golf cart transportation between stages and more.

New in 2024, the 2-person Superfecta package features all Platinum amenities plus on-stage viewing opportunities, reserved prime parking, an invitation to a special pre-festival tour on Friday evening with bites and drinks included, plus much more. For the full list of available tickets and amenities, visit RailbirdFest.com. Children 8 and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult. 

Sign up for official Railbird SMS and email lists to be the first to receive new information and follow along on social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Billy Joel Exhibit Now Open on Long Island Photo
Billy Joel Exhibit Now Open on Long Island

This exhibit is the first of its kind, as it is dedicated exclusively to a LIMEHOF inductee. The attraction opened to the public on November 24th and had a strong opening weekend with eager visitors who flocked to visit the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY.

2
Cat Power & Iggy Pop Cover Marianne Faithfull Together in New Tribute Photo
Cat Power & Iggy Pop Cover Marianne Faithfull Together in New Tribute

In The Q Records & BANDBOX, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project recently announced the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

3
Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF Returns With New Single Bitter Pill Photo
Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF Returns With New Single 'Bitter Pill'

Beloved Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF returns with new single 'Bitter Pill' after nearly 6 years. Find out more about their highly anticipated comeback.

4
Video: Pop-Rockers Hungover Release Shake It Off Music Video Photo
Video: Pop-Rockers Hungover Release 'Shake It Off' Music Video

Pop-rockers Hungover have released their latest single 'Shake It Off' along with an upbeat music video. The track gives a glimpse into their forthcoming album and tells the story of their journey as a band. Don't miss out on this groovy pop-rock release!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
MJ THE MUSICAL