Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan to Headline Railbird Music Festival 2024

Chris Stapleton and Noah Kahan will headline the 2024 edition of Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 1-2 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky.

Over 30 artists across three stages including Hozier, Turnpike Troubadours, Counting Crows, Lord Huron, Wynonna Judd, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King will transform the historical race track grounds into an unforgettable 2-Days of world-class music and curated bourbon and equine experiences that celebrate the spirit of Kentucky.

2-Day and 1-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, December 7th at 12pm ET and fans can sign up now to secure the Presale passcode and for the best chance to secure tickets at the lowest possible price. A general on sale will follow if tickets remain.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water and a dedicated GA+ Concierge to assist with your festival needs.

VIP Tickets include unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar with drinks for purchase and complimentary water, preferred viewing areas at the two main stages and more.

Platinum Tickets include all VIP amenities plus unlimited access to the Platinum Lounge with a complimentary full-service bar and all-day complimentary dining, golf cart transportation between stages and more.

New in 2024, the 2-person Superfecta package features all Platinum amenities plus on-stage viewing opportunities, reserved prime parking, an invitation to a special pre-festival tour on Friday evening with bites and drinks included, plus much more. For the full list of available tickets and amenities, visit RailbirdFest.com. Children 8 and under may enter for free alongside a ticketed adult.

