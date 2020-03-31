Chris Pinnella Live Stream Series To Continue Sundays At 7

Chris Pinnella's Live On A Balcony Series | Every Sunday at 7pm

Grab a cocktail, relax, unwind, and tune in. Chris Pinnella's Live Stream Series 'Live On A Balcony' will continue each Sunday evening at 7:00pm.

Featuring classic and contemporary hits, originals, and, live requests. Last Sunday, the concert was streamed via Facebook Live. Going forward the singer says he will be making the show more accessible to fans that may not be on certain social media platforms by also broadcasting on YouTube Live, Instagram Live, and Facebook Live.

Audiences without a Facebook or Instagram account can access the show via YouTube and vice versa.

Pinnella's 'Live On A Balcony' broadcasts from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where the singer is currently staying with his family after virus was declared a global pandemic and his concerts in Florida were cancelled but he and his family had already arrived in the state.

The roughly 90-minute concert has a beautiful backdrop high above Ft. Lauderdale's inter-coastal waterway and (weather permitting) viewers get to watch the sunset while Pinnella is playing and singing. Advance song requests can be made by heading to the artist's website at www.chrispinnella.com or posting on the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/212545786731249/







Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You