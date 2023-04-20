Chris Lake & Aluna Collaborate on New Single 'Beggin''

GRAMMY®-nominated, chart-topping artist Chris Lake and acclaimed singer-songwriter Aluna team up on the irresistible new single "Beggin,'" released today via Black Book Records/Astralwerks.

With her playful yet seductive vocals, Aluna promises, "I'll get you beggin beggin" and Lake's breezy production matches her mischievous tone, punctuating a steady beat with bright aural surprises. Lake and Aluna co-wrote "Beggin'" and recorded it at his Black Book Studios.

"'Beggin' is a tale of caution," explains Chris Lake. "Sometimes you want someone so badly, but when you get them you wish you'd never set eyes on them...a bit like me. I'm a lot," adds Aluna, who will embark on a UK/European headline tour on April 22. She'll also be playing North American festivals this year such as Breakaway North Carolina, Hangout and Sundown Solstice. For further details, visit https://www.alunageorge.com/.

Lake will perform at Coachella this Sunday, April 23. His return to the festival follows the release of "In The Yuma" (Ft. Aatig). The single was praised by Billboard, which noted, "'In The Yuma' is a beautiful bit of rhythmic meditation, where the modern tech house icon successfully channeled the energy of his Coachella 2019 performance (in the festival's Yuma tent, get it?) and recreated that sweaty, funky get-down into a lively tune that fits on futuristic dance floors around the world."

Dancing Astronaut said, "Pushing the envelope for the tech-house genre once more, 'In The Yuma' is another example of a Chris Lake original that sounds stands so far apart from the rest of house music." Lake, together with Black Book Records, will take over two stages at Brooklyn Mirage on May 5 and 6 - the venue's 2023 opening weekend. He'll also be performing at numerous summer festivals. See below itinerary or visit https://chris-lake.com/pages/tour-dates.

Chris Lake - North American Tour Dates

4/23 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia Nightclub

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

5/6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Mirage

5/7 - Las Vegas, CA - Marquee Dayclub

5/12 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

5/19 - Las Vegas, CA - Marquee Dayclub

5/20 - Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas

5/27 - Las Vegas, CA - Marquee Dayclub

5/28 - Tampa, FL - Sunset Music Festival Tampa

6/10 - Boston, MA - Provincetown II - Black Book Boat Party

6/10 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

6/11 - Las Vegas, CA - Marquee Dayclub

6/24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest

6/25 - Ottawa South, Canada Escapade Music Festival

7/8 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

7/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach

7/22 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach

7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach

8/13 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Music and Arts Festival

8/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Omnia

8/25 - Columbus, OH - Breakaway Music Festival

8/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Tao Beach @ Night

9/3 - Bridgeview, IL - North Coast Music Festival 2023 (Black Book Takeover)

9/17 - Rome, GA - Imagine Music Festival

Aluna - North American Tour Dates

5/5 - Charlotte, NC - Breakaway Music Festival

5/19-21 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival

6/16-18 - Anchorage, AK - Sundown Solstice Festival

About Chris Lake

As house music becomes ever more ubiquitous, beguiling listeners around the globe, British producer/DJ Chris Lake has cemented his status as one of the genre's most compelling and massively successful artists, with combined global streams of his songs surpassing one billion.

Since making his breakthrough with a string of #1 singles in the late 2000s, the GRAMMY®-nominated musician has toured the globe, bringing his explosive DJ set to virtually every major music festival.

His relentless dedication to following his potent creative instincts has seen Lake return repeatedly to Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with recent hits like "A Drug From God" - his collaboration with Grimes' new AI girl group, NPC - the long-awaited ID "In The Yuma" (Ft. Aatig) and the transcendent "I Remember."

He teamed up with legendary producer Armand Van Helden for the epic 2020 EP The Answer and his late 2022 remix of KH's "Looking at Your Pager" quickly became a club staple, supported by the likes of Peggy Gou, Skrillex and Four Tet.

Founder of the pioneering record label Black Book Records, Lake has helped launch the careers of Cloonee, Miane, HoneyLuv, Mochakk and numerous other rising artists. Over the past two years, Lake has brought many of Black Book's artists on his sold-out, outdoor summer block party tour, playing to over 50,000 fans.

About Aluna

Originally getting her start as one half of the beloved duo AlunaGeorge, Aluna Francis has gained attention as a solo artist with the 2020 release of her debut album Renaissance (Mad Decent), which Aluna co-produced alongside executive producer Lido, featuring contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, KAYTRANADA, Scott Storch, GRADES, Mr. Carmack and Rema.

Renaissance represented the culmination of her journey of "a black girl in an all-white British suburb back in the day" to launching a rule-breaking revolution where rigid boundaries dissolve between culture, race, gender and genre. Since then, she's released several standalone singles, including "Mine 'O Mine" featuring Jayda G, "Forget About Me," which paired Diplo and Italian producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Durante, and "Kiss It Better," which she co-produced with American DJ & producer MK.

Most recently, Aluna can be heard on Skrillex's acclaimed double album, Quest For Fire / Don't Get Too Close on the track "Inhale Exhale" along with Australian producer and songwriter Kito and "Killing Me,'" a collaboration with emerging producer TSHA.

Photo credit: Samuel Valdivia