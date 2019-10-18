Chris Janson Shares New Album REAL FRIENDS

From those with whom he creates music to those who listen, Chris Janson holds his real friends close to his heart - and so he made a brand new, true-to-himself album with them in mind. Real Friends, his third Warner Music Nashville project, is available worldwide today (purchase HERE). Real Friends features 12 tracks co-written and co-produced by Janson.

"Real Friends is my favorite of all three albums," he said. "I am so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make it. Some of my personal choice favorites include 'Done,' 'Say About Me' and 'Hawaii On Me.' I wrote and produced this album with real friends, new and old. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it - and to my friends all across the world who listen to my music, I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

In addition to his co-producers, notably Tommy Cecil as well as Brock Berryhill and Zach Crowell, Janson stacked the album with a strong assortment of real friends. His wife and manager Kelly Roland lent her pen as a songwriter, and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton jumped in with his vocals on the title track. He also made friendships along the way, with new faces contributing across the album.

The high-octane entertainer has already taken Real Friends to Live with Kelly and Ryan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and he'll be celebrating the album's launch with additional national television performances. Tune in Tuesday, October 22 during the 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. hours of TODAY and on Friday, October 25 to Ellen (check HERE for local listings) to see Janson bring his signature explosive energy to the stage. Off-screen, he is taking his newest hits and fan favorites on the road for the Real Friends- Fall 2019 Tour. The run included a stop at Nashville's own Ryman Auditorium, where he celebrated his second sold-out headlining show at the historic venue. For tickets and more information, go to https://www.chrisjanson.com/tour.

Real Friends Track Listing

1. Good Vibes* (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley)

2. Check (Chris Janson, Tommy Cecil, Greylan James, James McNair, Mitch Oglesby)

3. Done (Chris Janson, Mitch Oglesby, Jamie Paulin, Matt Roy)

4. Normal People* (Chris Janson, Zach Crowell, Tommy Cecil)

5. Say About Me (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil)

6. Waitin' on 5 (Chris Janson, Shy Carter, Tommy Cecil, Craig Wiseman)

7. Hawaii on Me (Chris Janson, Kelly Roland, Will Nance)

8. Mine Does (Chris Janson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip)

9. God's Gotta Be a Good Ole Boy (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby)

10. Real Friends (feat. Blake Shelton) (Chris Janson, Brad Clawson, Greylan James, Mitch Oglesby)

11. Everybody's Going Through Something (Chris Janson, Tom Douglas, Tony Lane)

12. Beer Me** (Chris Janson, Brock Berryhill, Jason Blaine, Jay Brunswick, Mitch Oglesby)

13. Country USA (Chris Janson, David Lee Murphy, Mitch Oglesby)

Produced by Chris Janson and Tommy Cecil

*Produced by Zach Crowell / Co-Produced by Chris Janson

**Produced by Chris Janson and Brock Berryhill





