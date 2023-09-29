Chris Botti Teams With Singer John Splithoff on Romantic New Single 'Paris'

GRAMMY-winning trumpeter Chris Botti teams up with singer-songwriter John Splithoff on the new single “Paris” from Botti's forthcoming Blue Note debut Vol. 1 due out Oct. 20.

Known for hit indie pop songs including “Sing to You,” “Show Me,” and “Raye,” Splithoff's romantic bossa-flavored song “Paris” is an ideal showcase for Botti's elegant melodicism and lustrous tone. Botti introduced Vol. 1 with the prior singles “Old Folks” and “My Funny Valentine” featuring violinist Joshua Bell.

Botti has been one of the most popular instrumentalists in the world for nearly three decades; he's collaborated with some of the biggest superstars in the world including Sting, Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Andrea Bocelli, Herbie Hancock, Yo-Yo Ma, and others; he's topped the jazz charts with numerous albums, earned multiple Gold and Platinum records, performed with symphony orchestras and on prestigious stages from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl to the Sydney Opera House.

In short, Chris Botti really needs no introduction. Yet with his Blue Note Records debut, he's offering one anyway. Vol.1 is in many ways a fresh start for the trumpeter. Having successfully crossed over from jazz renown to pop stardom, Botti's first album in more than a decade finds him crossing back, with a small group project focused on acoustic jazz and classic standards.

Botti will be touring extensively across the U.S. this Fall including the return of his beloved Annual Holiday Residency at the storied Greenwich Village jazz club Blue Note New York where he'll be performing from December 11 to January 7. Visit chrisbotti.com for a full list of tour dates.

PHOTO BY RANDALL SLAVIN