Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single

His new album will be released on November 1st, 2023.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single

The aptly titled “Something’s Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo’s storied musical career. Not only is the single his first release with Blue Élan Records / KZZ Music on November 1st, 2023, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.

The joyful swell of strings that opens “Something’s Gonna Happen” signals a slight shift in the Connecticut-based musician’s approach. Describing the song as a “dance record,” Berardo says  that he drew inspiration from “the way those beautiful, almost R&B-ish pop records would make me feel when I was a kid.” The uplifting power of music is reflected in the song’s lyrics.

A popular live performer, Berardo will be doing a string of shows on the East Coast as well as in Texas. 

In conceiving “Something’s Gonna Happen,” Berardo and his producer, longtime Reckless Kelly guitarist David Abeyta, followed one rule – no preconceptions. The two let the song tell them where to go. The result is a big, expansive sound that incorporates a fiery electric guitar, a soulful organ, background singers, and (on the extended version) a gloriously long fade-out that Berardo particularly loves. “We were like, ‘we may break Americana’ but let’s just do what we want to do,” Abeyta elaborates. “And it turned out to be, I think, a beautiful sounding track.”

“Something’s Gonna Happen” continues the fruitful collaboration between Berardo and Abeyta, which has already yielded several singles and Berardo’s upcoming Blue Élan Records/KZZ Music full-length, Wilder All The Time. Both, however, agree that the song works best as a stand-alone single. Berardo views the 10-track album as a cohesive piece, with “Something’s Gonna Happen” being different enough that he wanted the tune to be heard independently. Abeyta, moreover, believes the song makes a great first Blue Élan release because it spotlights Berardo’s sense of hopefulness, which he sees as one of his essential qualities as a singer/songwriter. 

This spirit of hopefulness is magnified because Berardo wrote the song during the pandemic. To him, “Something’s Gonna Happen” addresses working through a relationship and surviving the pandemic. This duality resonates throughout his passionate lyrics. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chris Berardo Proves Somethings Gonna Happen on Debut Single Photo
Chris Berardo Proves 'Something's Gonna Happen' on Debut Single

The aptly titled “Something’s Gonna Happen” represents a new chapter in Chris Berardo’s storied musical career. Not only is the single his first release with Blue Élan Records / KZZ Music, but it also reveals Berardo expanding his sound beyond the rootsy rock music that has brought him a devoted following.

2
Kaien Cruz Releases New Track Show N Hoes & Self-Titled Debut Album Photo
Kaien Cruz Releases New Track 'Show N Hoes' & Self-Titled Debut Album

Bolstered by latest singles “Black Ice” and “I Lay”, Cruz’s “Show N Hoes” showcases their scorching signature style and offers a tantalizing glimpse into what to expect from KAIEN. With the euphoric fusion of mellow synthesizers and pulsating percussions, entwined with Cruz’s ethereal and entrancing vocals.

3
Kali Uchis to Release Spanish-Language Album Orquídeas In January Photo
Kali Uchis to Release Spanish-Language Album 'Orquídeas' In January

Orquídeas, Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis’ fourth LP and second Spanish-language album. More music from Uchis is imminent. In August, Uchis kicked off this new era of Spanish-language music with “Muñekita,” featuring Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls. Pre-save and pre-order the new album now!

4
Christina Perri Announces New Lullaby Album Songs for Pixie Photo
Christina Perri Announces New Lullaby Album 'Songs for Pixie'

Christina Perri announced her brand new lullaby album, songs for pixie, in celebration of her daughter Pixie’s first birthday. a lighter shade of blue was highlighted by singles “home,” “mothers” and “evergone,” the latter of which saw television performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SWEENEY TODD