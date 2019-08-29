Choir! Choir! Choir! Announces Fall Tour

Choir! Choir! Choir!, led by Canadian artists Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman, forms impromptu choirs of strangers to learn songs and perform a concert together. The duo takes a non-traditional approach; there are no auditions, and the audience is the choir. Just show up and they'll teach you an original arrangement to a song you love. The result is a celebration of the unique friendship, culture, and community we share.



C! C! C! recently debuted a new cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" and today announces a run of fall tour dates.

Watch the video below!



Founded in 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! has amassed a dedicated and passionate community of singers and a thriving international fan base on YouTube. The group has performed with renowned artists such as Tegan and Sara, David Byrne, Rick Astley, and Rufus Wainwright, and onstage at New York's Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hallwith the likes of Debbie Harry and The Flaming Lips. They've created content for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstarwith Hamilton's Brandon Victor Dixon, have performed at the MET in New York for New York Pride, hosted their own float in Toronto Pride, and more.



Choir! Choir! Choir! exists to celebrate music and push the boundaries between practice and performance, artist and audience, offering therapeutic benefits with the ultimate side effect: a powerful community.



Tour Dates:

Sep 06 - Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

Sep 07 - Denver, CO @ Swallow Hill Music Association - Daniels Hall

Sep 08 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Chicago

Sep 09 - Fish Creek, WI @ Door Community Auditorium

Sep 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater

Sep 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Jalopy Theater

Oct 09 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo House of Music

Oct 11 - Seattle, WA @ St. Mark's Cathedral

Oct 13 - San Diego, CA @ ArtPower

Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bootleg

Oct 17 - San Fran, CA @ Freight and Salvage

Nov 06 - Pensacola, FL @ Foo Foo Festival - Rex Theater

Nov 29 - Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

Nov 30 - Mesa, AZ @ Piper Repertory Theatre at Mesa Arts Centre

Photo Credit: Joseph Fuda





