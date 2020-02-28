Chiiild Releases Debut EP 'Synthetic Soul' on Avant Garden

Chiiild, Montreal's genre-bending collective, release their long awaited debut EP, Synthetic Soul, today on tastemaker label Avant Garden (THEY., Emotional Oranges, Slenderbodies). After rolling out a series of singles, including the recent "Hands off Me," as well as "Darling," "Back to Life," and "Count Me Out," the group is excited to finally share the full EP. Featured in their taste-making "New Noise" column, Wonderland wrote about their hybrid form of music, saying that, "sonically, the slow unfurling tendrils of R&B, psychedelia and soul are perceptible in their heady pop."

Stream "Synthetic Soul" below.

Chiiild is a band that manages to create a sound that is retro-future chill out r&b meets psychedelic, equally inspired by D'Angelo as it is Tame Impala. Pigeons & Planes named them one of their "Best Artists of The Month" for September, saying, "Montreal-based band Chiiild had one of the year's strongest debut singles so far with "Count Me Out." Complex also wrote, "Chiiild are making a name for themselves with a genre-defying sound that is simultaneously unique and familiar. Case in point: the band's latest offering, "Back to Life," which fuses R&B, psychedlic rock and soul, with a healthy dose of hypnotic pop. Though this collection could've easily resulted in a cacophony, Chiiild pulls it off with ease- delivering a record that is equal parts catchy and ethereal." Named as Line of Best Fit's "On The Rise" feature, they remark that "the fusion of pop, modern R&B, mind-bending rock and polished soul that forms the basis of Chiiild's new EP Synthetic Soul."

Chiiild already have a long list of impressive collaborations, spanning from working on a Grammy award winning Jack Ü album with Skrillex and Diplo to Usher, Jacob Banks, Allie X and more.

Photo Credit: Peter Hou





