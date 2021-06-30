Chicano Batman Release New Songs 'Dark Star' / 'Pastel Sunrise'

Chicano Batman release two brand-new tracks today, the powerhouse new single "Dark Star" and its psychedelic B-side "Pastel Sunrise." The songs, which mark the LA band's first new material since their universally acclaimed 2020 album Invisible People, were both produced by Grammy-nominated producer John Hill (Portugal. The Man, Santigold, M.I.A.). "The music came together in John Hill's studio," says frontman Bardo Martinez. "The band met up and immediately we started riffing on ideas, Eduardo and I were talking about J Dilla, the bassline came, the usual chords popped up, melodies and song construction became the focal point once the groove was established. Gabo laid down that steady 16note high hat magic with that classic yet always wonderfully crafted beat. Carlos was busy on the wurli crafting a vibe that eventually became the bed for the chorus. The track came together super organically, while John whipped up the nasty sounds.

"The hardness of the track lended itself to a more ominous meaning," he adds. "The lyrics are multidimensional, in America there are so many layers of trauma that we all have to deal with that seep into our everyday behavior and attitudes towards each other. Genocide and slavery is embedded within the dna of American culture and the social strife gripping America today exemplifies this. 'Dark Star' is about an honest feeling that seeks to break the status quo, tear down the physical and mental walls that hold us back from simply being ourselves."

"Dark Star" comes alongside an incredible video directed by Anders Ericsson. "I suggested Anders Ericsson to direct the 'Dark Star' music video after enjoying his surreal direction for a Deerhoof music video," says the band's guitarist/keyboardist Carlos Arévalo. "I liked the perceived subjective nature of his work and how the visuals could stand on their own without the music if it was taken away. His playful and beautifully strange style immediately compelled me to look him up on social media because I was convinced he should direct our next video. Thankfully, he was game and the results are a piece in which he summarizes as : 'Everybody feels lonely, squished by the world. Always compromised by big forces above us. How/Where to connect with others? When to leave your silo?'"

The "Dark Star" video premieres today on The Fader, who wrote, "Chicano Batman's sound - a blend of popular and niche tropes filtered through the lens of the Brazilian psyche-rock movement Tropicália - is nothing if not a loving and lively collage."

Chicano Batman will return to the stage this fall with a 22-date tour across the U.S., including dates at New York's Webster Hall and two hometown concerts at LA's Shrine Expo Hall. Tickets are available HERE.

Photo Credit: Veronica Lechuga