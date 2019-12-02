Chicago Announces Summer Amphitheater Tour With Rick Springfield

Today the legendary rock & roll band with horns Chicago announced a North American summer amphitheater tour with music icon Rick Springfield. Revered for their dynamic vocals and rich instrumentals, Chicago and Springfield will bring their hits to fans in venues across the U.S. and Canada. Kicking off June 12 in Concord, CA, the outing will visit Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa, Toronto, and more before wrapping in Rosemont, IL on August 1. Full routing can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 6th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Chicago has been honored at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and GRAMMY Hall of Fame over the course of their illustrious career. The group's latest album Chicago Christmas spotlights their trademark sound on eight original songs, two yuletide favorites, and one timless classic. The band appeared in this year's Macy's Day Parade and will perform on NBC during the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting on on December 4. Prolific singer-songwriter Rick Springfield has scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits and is behind some of the biggest songs of the 80s including "Jessie's Girl." Beyond his music career, he is also a lauded actor in both TV and film.

CHICAGO TOUR DATES WITH RICK SPRINGFIELD

Fri Jun 12 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sat Jun 13 Inglewood, CA The Forum

Sun Jun 14 Irvine, CA Five Point Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Thu Jun 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 20 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue Jun 23 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 24 Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat Jun 27 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sun Jun 28 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Wed Jul 01 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Thu Jul 02 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 03 Tampa, FL MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 17 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Jul 18 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Jul 19 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Tue Jul 21 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed Jul 22 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 24 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat Jul 25 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Jul 26 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Tue Jul 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jul 29 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Fri Jul 31 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sat Aug 01 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena





