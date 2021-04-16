Chet Faker Confirms New LP 'Hotel Surrender'

Award winning vocalist, songwriter and producer Nick Murphy confirms the highly-anticipated new album from his Chet Faker project, Hotel Surrender, for release July 16 on his own Detail Records in partnership with BMG. Additionally, a new single, "Whatever Tomorrow" debuts today alongside a self-directed video-watch below, listen here and pre-order/pre-save the album here.

"It's a rebellion to this idea that you have to wait for the things you need," Murphy says of the new track. "It felt like we were being sold tomorrow and we were paying for today. I was saying, 'f your tomorrow, we deserve our lives now.'"

Murphy revived the Chet Faker moniker in October 2020 after six years with the release of "Low," followed in early 2021 with "Get High." Both are taken from the forthcoming Hotel Surrender, a ten-track odyssey made entirely alone in Murphy's New York studio. Thematically, it embraces joy and simultaneously confronts the perils of our modern age head on.

"There were a lot of heavy perspective shifters for me," says Murphy. "I really just thought of the music in a different light. I look at it as a mass therapy now. I think I used to see it as this plight, like I was on a crusade or this creative odyssey. Now I see that it's more Shamanistic. You've got to find some light-or sometimes dark, whatever's right-and share it. I realized that was the heart of the Chet Faker project. And I felt like the world was hurting, so I thought, 'I can do a small something to give people some joy."

With over a billion streams globally to date, Murphy's Chet Faker project debuted to worldwide acclaim in the early 2010s with a handful of EPs-including a collaborative volume with then-breaking Flume-covers and remixes. His 2014 debut album, Built on Glass, won five ARIAs, topped charts worldwide and earned the #1 spot on triple j's Hottest 100 that year.

Under his own name, Murphy has released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's much lauded studio album Run Fast Sleep Naked and an ambient record, Music For Silence, first premiered on the meditation app Calm in March 2020.

Watch here:

Photo Credit: Nick Murphy